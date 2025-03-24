Transfer portal tracker: Which Gophers are leaving? Notable entries and more

All Gophers

The transfer portal is officially open for business.

Tony Liebert

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Niko Medved leads a team huddle against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, March 24, and it will close on Tuesday, April 22. The Gophers have hired Colorado State's Niko Medved, four players have entered the portal, and there are plenty more entering across the country as you're reading this. Let's track all the craziness.

Gophers outlook

Minnesota had 10 players recognized on senior night this season, but six scholarship players had the opportunity to return. Four players have entered the portal and two have announced they will return.

Player

Position

Decision

Tyler Cochran

guard

Portal

Kadyn Betts

forward

Portal

Frank Mitchell

forward

Portal (St. Bonaventure)

Isaac Asuma

guard

Returning

Brennan Rigsby

guard

Portal

Grayson Grove

forward

Returning

Max Sheradin (walk-on)

guard

Portal

Gophers' 2025 high school recruits

Medved took over the Gophers' 2025 high school recruiting class, which had three players signed on. There has been no indication of who plans honor their commitments, but talented big man Parker Jefferson has remained active on social media in support of the Gophers.

Player

Position

Decision

Parker Jefferson

forward

n/a (trending well)

Jacob Ross

forward/guard

n/a

Kai Shinholster

guard

n/a (trending well)

Notable entries across the country

Terrence Brown, G, Fairleigh Dickinson

  • Gophers chances: low

Brown scored 10 points against the Gophers in a nonconference game this season. He averaged 20.6 points per game on the year as one of the best scorers in the country. Listed at 6-foot-2, the Columbia Heights native is expected to make a jump into a big-time conference, but the Gophers don't seem to be interested.

Treysen Eaglestaff, G/F, North Dakota (interest)

  • Gophers chances: low

Eaglestaff was one of the best mid-major players in the country this season, averaging 18.9 points per game. He played his AAU basketball for D1 Minnesota, but he's expected to generate high-major interest across the country.

BJ Omot, F, California

  • Gophers chances: realistic

Omot was a former Mankato East High School star before beginning his career at North Dakota. He battled injuries this year at Cal, playing in only four games. He will likely have two years of eligibility remaining and he still has intriguing potential.

Tommy Humphries, G, Furman

  • Gophers chances: low

Humphries is another Minnesota native, as he starred at Totino Grace High School before graduating in the class of 2023. He played in only eight games this season for Furman and averaged 3.9 points per game, so his production makes me believe that he will remain at the mid-major level.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, F, Cal

  • Gophers chances: realistic

Ola-Joseph is back in the transfer portal after spending one season at Cal playing for Mark Madsen. He held an offer from Medved's CSU Rams when he was coming out of high school, so I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of a return to Minnesota, I have seen crazier things happen.

Andrew Rohde, G, St. Thomas

  • Gophers chances: low

Rohde is a native of Milwaukee, Wisc., but he began his college career at St. Thomas. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 assists per game last season at Virginia. A return to a program in the midwest would make a lot of sense.

Jayden Pierre, G, Providence

  • Gophers chances: realistic

Pierre was strongly considering the Gophers when he was coming out of Long Island Lutheran High School in the class of 2022. He even took an official visit to Dinkytown before choosing Providence. He averaged 12.3 points per game last season and he was obviously recruited by the previous staff, but it's still worth keeping an eye on.

Demarion Watson, F, Iowa State

  • Gophers chances: realistic

Watson led Totino Grace High School to its first Minnesota State Championship in 2022. He was recruited by the previous Gophers staff, but he was never able to catch on at Iowa State. It could make sense for him to drop down to the mid-major level.

Braeden Carrington, G, Tulsa

  • Gophers chances: low

After winning 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball at Park Center, Carrington wasn't able to find the same success with the Gophers. He's back in the transfer portal after one season at Tulsa and it will be interesting to see where/how his college career ends.

Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison (interest)

  • Gophers chances: low

Minnesota has showed interst in Lindsay, but so has top programs like Florida, UConn and St. John's. At 6-foot-3, he averaged 13.4 points on incredible efficient shooting last season. He began his career at Texas A&M and it's clear he's a high-major player.

Gavin Walsh, G, Binghamton (interest)

  • Gophers chanes: realistic

Walsh averaged 10.8 rebounds per game last season, which ranked fifth-best in college basketball. At 6-foot-8 has a unique skillset as a small-ball five, but he has more than a dozen programs intrested in his services. He's a realistic target for Medved and his new staff.

