Gophers Add Summer Splash Official Visit With Tennessee LB Wyatt Wilber

The Gophers are hosting their second and final summer splash event this weekend, with numerous players from the class of 2027 set for official visits to the school. They're putting the finishing touches on the list of prospects set to visit, and Tennessee linebacker Wyatt Wilber is a late addition.

"Fired up to get out on my OV to The University of Minnesota‼," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Wilber holds notable top offers from Mississippi State, Memphis and Marshall. He had an impressive junior season at Maryville High School with 98 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery. His recruitment has heated up this spring, with all six of his Division I offers coming since April 23.

The Gophers technically have not offered Wilber an official scholarship yet, but if he enjoys his time at his official visit, things could progress quickly and lead to an offer and commitment by the end of the weekend.

Minnesota currently has two linebackers committed to its 2027 recruiting class. Four-star Tate Wallace from Iowa City is a legit building block in the class, and Sioux City, Iowa native Kason Clayborne has plenty of potential. The Gophers signed two linebackers in last year's cycle, but adding a third would be entirely reasonable.

Official visit plans can change very quickly this time of year, and it looks like this weekend will be lighter for the Gophers in terms of uncommitted recruits on campus. Numerous players who were originally expected to be on campus have changed their plans. Wilber joins a list of Florida cornerback Jyden German, California defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko and Georgia defensive lineman Dallas Wards as players who are currently scheduled to be on campus. That group is subject to change throughout the week.

"There are a lot of people who want to be at the University of Minnesota for a lot of different reasons," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck told the media on Tuesday when asked about their 2027 class. "We're not into the recruiting part. It's selecting, it's finding the right fit on our end, and the players' end."

Minnesota will have another pivotal weekend, as it continues to select players from the class of 2027. There are currently 27 players verbally committed to their class, which is the most in the entire country. 247Sports ranks the class as the 15th-best in the country, and they could add to that this weekend.