Gophers baseball to miss Big Ten Tournament for fifth straight season
Gophers baseball hasn't qualified for the Big Ten Tournament since 2019, and that streak will officially continue after getting swept by Maryland at home over the weekend. Minnesota is 1-8 in its last nine conference games heading into the final week of the regular season.
First-year head coach Ty McDevitt had big shoes to fill this season, replacing legendary skipper John Anderson after a 40+ year run. The Gophers had an impressive run in mid-April, where they won 9 of 10, and climbed all the way to 12th in the conference, but they now sit in 16th with only three games left on their schedule.
Minnesota had a non-conference win over then No. 7 Oregon State, and they beat projected NCAA Tournament team Oregon on the road, but the 29-1 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium to Kansas and 13-0 loss at Siebert Field to Iowa stick out a little more when you're second-to-last in the conference.
McDevitt and his staff have built this roster for the future, as four of their top five hitters, based on average, can return next season, along with four of Minnesota's top five pitching options. It's clear this rebuild won't happen overnight.
Minnesota has gone six full seasons, excluding the canceled 2020 campaign, without a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which is the longest streak in program history since the 1950s, when college baseball was a much different sport than it is today.
The Gophers are currently 22-27 overall and 8-19 in the Big Ten. They will wrap up the 2025 regular season this weekend against Michigan State with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in East Lansing.