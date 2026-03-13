Gophers 2026 Commit Named Wisconsin Ms. Basketball

Gophers commit Natalie Kussow has been named the 2026 Wisconsin Ms. Basketball award winner.

Kussow is averaging 26.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block per game for Arrowhead High School in Hartland, WI. She is set to lead No. 2-seeded Arrowhead (26-2) against No. 3 Pewaukee (24-4) in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday.

Kussow is ranked the No. 1 girls' basketball prospect in Wisconsin, and the No. 24 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot guard is part of a 2026 Gophers recruiting class that also features Tori Oerhlein, who ended her high school career earlier in March as one of Minnesota's most productive girls' basketball players of all time.

Oerhlein is the No. 2 prospect in Minnesota and the No. 41 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Dawn Plitzuweit's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 15 in the nation and fourth-best in the Big Ten.

“Kind of in shock, it’s a big accomplishment and a bunch of other great players were in the running for the award,” Kussow said in a press release after earning the award.

Kussow is fifth all-time in Wisconsin girls' basketball history with 2,737 points. During her prep career, Kussow has also tallied 916 rebounds, 273 assists, 363 steals, and 99 blocks. The Warhawks are 101-13 during Kussow's career, and have three state tournament appearances, including winning the Division 1 title in 2024.

Plitzuweit's No. 18 Gophers are projected to make this year's NCAA Tournament, the program's first appearance since the 2017-18 season. While Minnesota's appearance in the tournament isn't really in doubt, they are on the bubble of potentially hosting games in the early rounds of the tournament.

In Charlie Creme's latest bracket prediction for ESPN, Minnesota is a No. 4 seed, taking on No. 13 UC Irvine at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. All of the top-four seeds play host to games in the first and second rounds, so Minnesota could have two home games and a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

Creme has No. 5 North Carolina and No. 12 Gonzaga also playing in Minneapolis in the opening round of the tournament.

The Gophers will have to wait until Sunday to find out their tournament fate. The NCAA Selection Show will happen at 7 p.m. CT, right after the men's tournament selection, which starts at 5 p.m. CT.