Gophers basketball loses top in-state recruiting target to Nebraska

One of the top 2027 recruits in Minnesota is off the board.

Tony Liebert

Dec 6, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to a call during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Standout 2027 Cretin-Derham Hall forward Ty Schagel verbally committed to Nebraska on Monday over top interest from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Iowa.

"100% Committed #GBR #God #Committed," he wrote on X.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, 247Sports ranks Schlagel as a four-star prospect and the second-best 2027 high school recruit in Minnesota. He's the 117th-best player in the country according to the site. Hopkins standout Ahmed Nur is the only in-state player ranked higher.

Ben Johnson and Minnesota's previous staff offered Schlagel a scholarship last September after he was on campus for an unofficial visit. He recently took visits to Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Nebraska before settling on the Cornhuskers, so it seemed as if the Gophers cooled on his recruitment.

Schlagel averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season as a sophomore. He projects to be one of the best high school players in Minnesota this season, regardless of class.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg is quietly building a Minnesota pipeline. After adding former Waseca High School standout Andrew Morgan in the transfer portal two years ago, they added former East Ridge standout Kendall Blue through the portal in the spring. Schlagel is now their first significant high school commit from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Niko Medved and the Gophers do not have a commit from the class of 2027, but they're heavily involved in the recruitment of Maple Grove standout wing Baboucarr Ann. They have yet to officially offer Nurr, the state's consensus No. 1 player. They also recently hosted four-star Texas guard Chase Richardson on an official visit earlier this month.

High school basketball in Minnesota routinely produces Division I talent, and they all can't opt to stay home and play for the Gophers. But it looks like Schlagel will join a long list of talented players from the state to begin their college career elsewhere.

