Gophers extend offer to elite Wisconsin high school basketball prospect

Minnesota offered a scholarship to highly touted junior Wauwatosa West High School guard Jalen Brown on Sunday.

"After a great conversation with Head Coach Niko Medved, I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Minnesota," he posted on X.

After a great conversation with Head Coach Niko Medved, I am blessed to receive a division 1 offer from the University of Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DWGH3y64mn — Jalen Brown (@Jalenbrown_35) December 28, 2025

Standing at 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, Brown is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2027 high school class. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 93rd-best player in the country, the 11th-best combo guard and the No. 4 player in Wisconsin.

Brown is a dynamic wing who can handle the ball, facilitate an offense, and operate off the ball as a catch-and-shoot player. He holds other notable top offers from Wisconsin, Indiana and Washington. He now joins Maple Grove, Minnesota native Baboucarr Ann and Friendswood, Texas native Chase Richardson as the only uncommitted players in the 2027 class to publicly hold an offer from the Gophers.

After the 2025-26 high school season is over, Brown still has one more year left at that level before making the jump to college. Niko Medved and the Gophers staff signed three players in the 2026 high school class, so it's clearly a talent avenue they still plan to pursue in the modern college basketball era. Brown is an early name to watch for Minnesota in the 2027 cycle.

