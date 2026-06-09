Gophers Four-Star Cornerback Target Scheduling Another Official Visit

Yukon, Oklahoma, cornerback Daniel Yebit was the highest-rated uncommitted prospect to take an official visit to Minnesota during its first summer splash weekend. He reportedly took an official visit to Iowa last weekend, and he's now scheduled to visit TCU this weekend. Are things trending in the wrong direction for Minnesota?

Yebit is a consensus four-star prospect and a top-160 player in the class of 2027. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Yukon High School, but he's being recruited as a cornerback at the next level. He had 43 receptions for 760 yards and 6 TDs in 10 games as a junior, to go along with 37 total tackles, 3 TFLs and 4 interceptions.

Yebit has been on the Gophers' radar since he was offered a scholarship on June 9, 2025. He made it to his official visit from May 29 to May 31, but he appears to be weighing all of his options. If he chooses the Gophers, he'd be the program's highest-ranked cornerback recruit in the internet era.

Minnesota has gotten off to a red-hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle with 26 verbal commitments, but it's missing the four-star prospects from the 2026 cycle. Last year's class was one of the best in program history, and there were seven prospects who were considered four-star recruits by a major service to sign with the Gophers. There are just four of those players currently committed to the 2027 class.

Yebit is probably the most realistic uncommitted four-star prospect who could join the Gophers' 2027 class. His recruitment is far from over, and taking more official visits isn't always the nail in the coffin, but it's historically not a great sign.

The Gophers' 2027 class has an impressive core with four-star prospects like North Dakota tight end Brooks Bakko, Minnesota defensive lineman Eli Diane, Iowa linebacker Tate Wallace and South Dakota tight end Drake Mikkelsen, but they're missing one or two more big pieces if they want to sign a class to the caliber of the one they had last cycle.

Yebit's TCU visit doesn't mean the Gophers are out of the running, but it does mean there's another school in the mix. There is a lot of time between now and early national signing day in December, so it's silly to make any huge assumptions about the class, but the Gophers could use another four-star commit in the class, and Yebit might be their most realistic target as of now.