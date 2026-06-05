Gophers Recruiting Notes: Rival Pursuing 4-Star Target, Edge Sets Commitment Date

The Gophers won't host official visits this weekend, but that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty of news on the 2027 high school recruiting trail. A priority four-star target is being pursued by a Big Ten rival, and an edge prospects set a commitment date. Let's break it all down.

Daniel Yebit's ongoing interest from Iowa

Yebit was the highest-rated uncommitted prospect to visit Minnesota during its first official visit weekend of the cycle. He's a four-star recruit and a consensus top-160 player in the country. The Gophers have been involved in his recruitment since they offered him in June, 2025, but Iowa has swooped in to make a run. The Hawkeyes offered him a scholarship on May 26, and he scheduled a visit to Iowa City for this weekend.

Official Visit Profile - Daniel Yebit



Iowa will get an OV from one of the top 150 prospects in the country, @DYebit this weekend. An elite high jumper and long jumper with soft hands like a receiver, the potential is sky high for this cornerback.



VIP:https://t.co/eGiFyXYEpp — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) June 4, 2026

A source told Gophers On SI that there are some questions about whether or not Yebit will make it to his Iowa official visit this weekend due to some travel issues. Ultimately, the Hawkeyes and Gophers appear to currently be the top two schools in his recruitment. He would be a game-changing commitment for Minnesota, and he's worth keeping an eye on.

Cameroun Saunders sets commitment date

Saunders was on the University of Minnesota's campus last weekend for an official visit, but he left without a commitment. Hailing from San Jose, California, his first official visit was to Arizona State on May 1 before coming to the Twin Cities. He's scheduled to visit Cal and Utah, which are his other two finalists, but he announced on Friday that he will make his verbal commitment on Tuesday, June 9.

NEWS: Three-star EDGE Cam Saunders will announce his commitment on June 9th, he tells me.



He will choose between Minnesota, ASU, Cal, and Utah.



Where Should He Go? pic.twitter.com/9xSdwC6nqX — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 5, 2026

Saunders had a very productive junior season at Valley Christian High School with 64 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 7.5 sacks and 5 fumble recoveries. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, he's a dynamic pass rusher with intriguing potential. The 247Sports Composite rates him as a three-star prospect and the 743rd-best player in the country. That would make him the 9th-highest-rated prospect in Minnesota's 2027 class.

The timing of Saunders' commitment makes it seem like it will come down to Minnesota or Arizona State, but it's dangerous to presume things in modern high school recruiting. New Gophers rush ends coach Steve Stanard already has verbal commitments from Kelsey Rose Jr. and Roy Pierce in this class. The status of Ma'atoe Moe remains up in the air, and adding a player like Saunders would be a great insurance policy for Minnesota's class.