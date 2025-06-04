Gophers offer 6-foot-10 forward following Pangos All-American Camp MVP
Boston, Massachusetts, 2026 stretch big man Quinn Costello announced that he received a scholarship offer from Niko Medved and the Gophers on Tuesday, his first from a Big Ten program.
Standing at 6-foot-10, Costello was offered on the same day he won the 2025 Pangos All-American Camp MVP, which is one of the most prestigious camps for top recruits across the country. Some notable past MVPs include James Harden, John Wall and Anthony Davis, among others.
Costello hails from Boston, Massachusetts, and plays his AAU ball for a program based out of called the Middlesex Magic, which plays on the Under Armour circuit. On the latest 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the 144th-ranked player in the class of 2026, he's the No. 28 power forward and the fifth-best player from Massachusetts. He holds other power conference offers from Stanford, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.
Medved and his staff already have in-state guard Cedric Tomes committed to their 2026 class, but Costello immediately becomes one of the most interesting names to monitor.