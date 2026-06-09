Gophers Offer Dynamic Local Tight End in 2028 Class

The Gophers sent out an in-state scholarship offer on Monday night to 2028 Hill-Murray tight end Brady Reeves. He's the second incoming high school junior from Minnesota who has been offered by the Gophers.

"Thank you to the Gopher coaching staff for an ELITE football camp. I had an amazing conversation with [Coach Fleck] and am extremely excited to receive an offer from [Gophers football," he posted on X.

Thank you to the Gopher coaching staff for an ELITE football camp. I had an amazing conversation with @Coach_Fleck and am extremely excited to receive an offer from @GopherFootball @CoachKoehler @RyanBurnsMN @AllenTrieu @PrepRedzoneMN @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/husynkncVL — Brady Reeves Class of 2028 | Tight End | D-End (@Brady_Reeves18) June 9, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Reeves is quickly establishing himself as a local name-to-know in the 2028 class. He played tight end and defensive end for the Pioneers as a sophomore. He finished with 25 catches for 327 yards and nine touchdowns, to go along with 6.0 sacks, 10.0 TFLs and 3 fumble recoveries last season.

He was already on campus for an unofficial visit last fall, on November 29 for the Wisconsin game. His first scholarship offer came from North Dakota in late January before returning to the U of M campus for another unofficial visit on April 4. He has racked up offers from Miami (OH), South Dakota State, South Dakota, Iowa State, Southern Illinois, Vanderbilt, Wyoming, Kansas and Eastern Michigan before this week's team camp with the Gophers.

Reeves is the son of former Gophers assistant coach Rob Reeves, who worked under Jerry Kill as a tight ends/h-backs coach. Kill is still on staff with the Commodores, so that offer shouldn't come as a major surprise either.

Reeves joins Hills-Beaver Creek star Brodie Metzger as the second recruit from Minnesota in the 2028 cycle to receive an offer from the Gophers. In-depth rankings have not yet been released for the 2028 class, but it's fair to assume that Metzger and Reeves will be near the top of the list for players from Minnesota.

We're firmly in the busy time for the 2027 recruiting cycle, so there's still a lot of time in Reeves' recruitment, along with numerous other players in the 2028 class. It seems important for the Gophers to get in the mix early, and he'll be a top name to follow in next year's cycle.