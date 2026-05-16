Brodie Metzger Quickly Emerging as Elite 2028 Minnesota Prospect

The Gophers are busy recruiting top 2027 prospects across the country, but one name has quickly emerged in the 2028 class as the top player in Minnesota. Hills-Beaver Creek linebacker Brodie Metzger has received six power conference offers in the last month, and there are no signs of slowing down.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Metzger is one of the most versatile prep athletes in the state of Minnesota. He plays football, basketball and competes in track & field. The Patriots won the Class A state championship in boys' basketball, along with the state title in nine-man football.

Metzger is a talented basketball player and track athlete, but it appears that his future is in football. He plays linebacker, wide receiver and running back at Hills-Beaver Creek, but he's being recruited as a linebacker at the college level. In the state championship game against Hillcrest Lutheran, he had 14 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns, eight receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown, along with 11 total tackles and one interception.

He was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Gophers on April 4, and he received his first Division I offer from South Dakota State the following week. Iowa and Iowa State were his first power conference offers before Minnesota offered him on April 28. He has since added offers from Illinois, Penn State and Michigan State.

Major recruiting services like 247Sports and Rivals haven't released rankings for the 2028 class, but Metzger has the No. 1 spot on Prep Redzone's list. Based on his current offer list and production at the high school level, Metzger looks like a shoo-in to take 247Sports and Rivals' No. 1 spot when it's released.

The Gophers have signed the state's No. 1 high school prospect in three consecutive classes, and the No. 1 prospect in 2023 and 2019 eventually transferred back to Minnesota. The No. 1 player in the 2027 class, Eli Diane, has been verbally committed to the Gophers for over a year and he's expected to sign with the program on early national signing day in December.

Metzger still has two years of high school football left, so his recruitment is just getting started. But his recent run of scholarship offers is evidence that he's the next top prospect to come out of the state. Hills, Minnesota, doesn't usually produce elite Division I athletes, so it's very cool to see Metzger getting the recognition he deserves.