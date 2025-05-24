Gophers offer highly-touted 6-foot-5 high schooler, No. 1 post player from Arizona
Class of 2027 post player Lisa Sirgi announced on Saturday that she has received a scholarship offer from Dawn Plitzuweit and Gophers women's basketball.
"Very thankful to receive a D1 offer from University of Minnesota.〽️Thanks to the coaches for believing in me! @CoachDawnP #Gophers〽️ #SkiUMah," she posted on X.
Standing at 6-foot-5, Sirgi has been pursued by programs all over the country. She is a member of the U18 Estonia National Team, but she plays high school basketball for PHH Prep National, which is based in Phoenix and she plays her AAU basketball for Exodus Europe on the EYBL circuit.
According to her Instagram, Sergi hastaken visits to top programs such as Baylor, Texas, TCU and North Carolina, and BTN Scouting refers to her as a five-star prospect. She's a native of Estonia, but the No. 1 post player in Arizona prep basketball according to Prep Girls Hoops.
Plitzuweit has already gotten off to a hot start in the 2027 cycle with a commitment from in-state Rosemount guard Amisha Ranlall, who ranks as the 27th-best player in the country according to 247Sports.
Minnesota would have a lot of competition in the recruitment of Sergi, but she's one of the most intriguing talents in the class, making it a situation worth monitoring.