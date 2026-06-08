Iowa D-Lineman Commits Elsewhere Before Gophers Official Visit

The Gophers list of official visitors for this weekend's summer splash event continues to get smaller. Iowa defensive lineman Ryan Paulsen was originally scheduled to make it to Minnesota this weekend, but he verbally committed to Illinois on Monday.

"I am officially committed to the University of Illinois! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m grateful for the support that got me here," he posted on X.

I am officially committed to the University of Illinois! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m grateful for the support that got me here. #famILLy 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/GYua6kPV4n — Ryan Paulsen (@Ryan_Paulsen14) June 8, 2026

Paulsen is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge from DeWitt, Iowa. He had a productive junior campaign at Central DeWitt High School with 40 total tackles, 17 TFLs and 5 sacks. He had only one scholarship offer before April, but his recruitment heated up this spring. Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Northwestern, Nebraska, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Iowa State all offered him scholarships. The Gophers got him on campus for an unofficial visit on April 7, where they also offered him a scholarship.

The 247Sports Composite currently rates Paulsen outside the top 1,100 prospects in the class of 2027, but it's clear that he's a fast-rising name in the class. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Minnesota this weekend, but it's fair to assume those plans might change after his Illinois commitment.

The Gophers currently have two edge defenders committed to their 2027 class with Tennessee's Kelsey Rose Jr. and Roy Price from Newark, Ohio. It has been a busy cycle for new rush ends coach Steve Stanard, as Ma'atoe Moe flipped his verbal commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska in less than a week.

Paulsen's commitment isn't the end of the world for Minnesota, as they still have numerous targets left on the board. Recruiting is often a numbers game as well, and both Paulsen and the Gophers could've just chosen to go in a different direction.

California edge Cameron Saunders is scheduled to make his verbal commitment on Tuesday between Minnesota, Arizona State, Cal and Utah as finalists. He was already on campus for an official visit last weekend. The Gophers are also scheduled to host Georgia's Dallas Ward, California beast Lemani Fehoko and New Jersey edge Cam Aime on official visits this weekend. Any of those three players could commit to the class.

Paulsen's commitment won't make or break Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class, but it is interesting to see them approach their second summer splash weekend with a significantly lighter list of official visitors.