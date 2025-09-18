All Gophers

Minnesota offers surging four-star Texas point guard

The Gophers have their eyes set on one of the best high school point guards in the country.

Tony Liebert

Jan 2, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher during a time out late in the game between the Minnesota Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines at Williams Arena. The Wolverines defeated the Gophers 63-60. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers are firmly in the mix for some top 2026 high school recruits, but they offered four-star 2027 Texas point guard Chase Richardson on Wednesday night.

"After a great conversation with [Niko Medved] and [Aaron Katsuma], I am excited to announce an offer from The University of Minnesota. Thank you to the Gophers coaching staff!" Richardson posted to X on Wednesday night.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Richardson is the No. 77 player in the class of 2027 according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the 16th-ranked point and the fourth-best player in Texas. He has announced notable offers from Cal, Miami (FL), Nebraska, Iowa, Xavier and UCF, all since August.

As a sophomore at Friendswood High School, Richardson averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field. A productive AAU season with TJ Ford's team on the Adidas 3SSB circuit has resulted in him rising up recruiting rankings.

Medved and the Gophers' coaching staff are looking to wrap up the 2026 cycle, but Richardson now joins in-state players Ty Schlagel (Cretin-Derham Hall) and Baboucarr Ann (Maple Grove) as targets for Minnesota in the class of 2027.

