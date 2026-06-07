One Week After Committing to Minnesota, Ma'atoe Moe Flips to Nebraska

Ma'atoe Moe's time as a Golden Gopher lasted one week. The 2027 Utah pass rusher committed to Minnesota last week after an official visit, but he has already flipped his decision to Nebraska after an official visit to Lincoln this weekend.

"When in doubt, wear Red," he posted on X on Sunday.

When in doubt, wear Red https://t.co/ckc3SEiqxe — Ma'atoe Moe (@maatoe_moe0) June 7, 2026

Commitment flips have become commonplace in modern high school recruiting, but Moe's situation felt a little more unique. He made a social media post last Sunday that he verbally committed to Minnesota before quickly taking it down less than a few minutes later. He confirmed to Rivals on Wednesday that he did, in fact, commit to the Gophers, but we now know that didn't hold much weight.

If it was conversations with the Gophers' staff or his inner circle, there was clearly something that impacted his decision last Sunday. He'll now seemingly remain committed to Nebraska before early national signing day in December.

Moe transferred to Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, for his junior season. He flashed some athletic potential at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. The latest 247Sports Composite rated him as the 1,133rd-best player in the country, and the 15th-best player in Utah. He still holds other notable top offers from BYU, Boise State and San Diego State, among others.

The Gophers construction of their 2027 recruiting class will move on without Moe. They currently have commitments from Tennessee edge Kelsey Rose Jr. and Newark, Ohio's Roy Price. Moe's flip shifts a heavier focus on California edge Cameron Saunders, who announced that he will make his verbal commitment on Monday between Minnesota, Arizona State, Cal and Utah. He's a top-800 prospect in the class, and he'd be a solid addition for the Gophers and new rush ends coach Steve Stanard.

Moe's situation is not the first commitment flip, nor will it be the last. The Gophers and Nebraska have created a budding rivalry since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2014, and Moe's decision will add a little more excitement, as Nebraska has lost six consecutive games in the series.

The Gophers will stay busy on the recruiting trail with another official visit weekend coming up on June 12 through June 14 to wrap up their summer splash event. Edge defender

Cam Aime, and defensive linemen Lemani Fehoko, Ryan Paulsen and Dallas Ward are scheduled to be on campus, as Minnesota continues to look to replace Moe.