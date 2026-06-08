Ranking Every Uncommitted Visitor for Gophers' Second Summer Splash Weekend

The Gophers are just days away from hosting their second and final summer splash weekend, which means numerous players from the 2027 high school recruiting class will be on campus for official visits. There will be nine players on campus who are already committed to Minnesota, but let's rank the uncommitted players who will be visiting the school.

1. Jyden German, CB (Fort Myers, FL)

I am bullish on German's long-term potential at the college level. Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he plays both ways at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. He has been playing running back, wide receiver and defensive back at the varsity level since he was in eighth grade. He's listed as an athlete (ATH), but the Gophers and many other programs are recruiting him as a cornerback. He'd be a dynamic talent for any 2027 recruiting class in the country.

2. Cam Aime, Edge (Montvale, NJ)

Aime is currently slated to be the highest-rated uncommitted player on campus this weekend. The 247Sports Composite currently has him as the 745th-best player in the class of 2027. He's a 6-foot-4 edge from New Jersey, and he had 53 total tackles, 10 TFLs and 8.0 sacks as a junior. Getting him out of the Northeast would be a recruiting win for the Gophers.

3. Lemani Fehoko, DL (San Mateo, CA)

I floated with putting Fehoko higher on this list because I think he could easily outperform his current recruiting rankings. At 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, he's a true run-stopper, and players with his size and athleticism do not grow on trees. He has 29 total tackles, 12 TFLs and 3 sacks as a junior for Junipero Serra High School. Things might come down to Minnesota and Washington State, and I think the Gophers should be thrilled if he chooses the Maroon & Gold.

4. Dallas Ward, DL (Peachtree City, GA)

Ward is another player who has seen his recruitment seriously heat up this spring. He didn't hold a single FBS offer before the calendar switched to 2026, and he now has 15. He had 40 total tackles with 9 TFLs and 6 sacks as a junior for McIntosh High School. His decision might come down to Minnesota, Michigan State or Rutgers, but the Gophers appear to be trending well. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he has the versatility to play multiple positions along the defensive line, and he'd add some depth to the group for the Gophers.