All Gophers

Report: Gophers showing 'early interest' in Western Michigan transfer DT

Minnesota seems interested in adding a defensive tackle this spring.

Tony Liebert

Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Steven Stilianos (86) and Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Mason Nelson (54) in action during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Steven Stilianos (86) and Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Mason Nelson (54) in action during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Western Michigan transfer defensive tackle Mason Nelson has entered the transfer portal, and Minnesota is one of five big-time programs to show "early interest" according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, Nelson is looking for a new program after spending four years in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In 2024, he played 517 snaps and earned a 71.6 grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded 30 total tackles and 2 sacks on the season. He has graduated from Western Michigan, but he has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he appeared in only two games as a true freshman in 2021.

Minnesota added Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence to a returning interior group led by Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding earlier this offseason. With not much depth behind that, the Gophers seem interested in adding another defensive tackle this spring, and Nelson would be a big-time addition. Another interior player they've offered is Ohio transfer Cam Rice.

The Gophers might not be able to offer the same amount of guaranteed playing time as a school such as Utah, Pitt, Cincinnati or Iowa State, but they can offer Nelson a chance to play in the Big Ten, which is something none of those programs can do.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting