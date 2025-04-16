Report: Gophers showing 'early interest' in Western Michigan transfer DT
Western Michigan transfer defensive tackle Mason Nelson has entered the transfer portal, and Minnesota is one of five big-time programs to show "early interest" according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, Nelson is looking for a new program after spending four years in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In 2024, he played 517 snaps and earned a 71.6 grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded 30 total tackles and 2 sacks on the season. He has graduated from Western Michigan, but he has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he appeared in only two games as a true freshman in 2021.
Minnesota added Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence to a returning interior group led by Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding earlier this offseason. With not much depth behind that, the Gophers seem interested in adding another defensive tackle this spring, and Nelson would be a big-time addition. Another interior player they've offered is Ohio transfer Cam Rice.
The Gophers might not be able to offer the same amount of guaranteed playing time as a school such as Utah, Pitt, Cincinnati or Iowa State, but they can offer Nelson a chance to play in the Big Ten, which is something none of those programs can do.