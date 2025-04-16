Spring transfer portal tracker: Which Gophers are leaving? Notable entries and more
College football's spring transfer portal window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16 and it won't close until Friday, April 25. New NCAA rules enforce a 105-player roster limit, so teams across the country will look to get at or below that threshold. At programs like Minnesota, we'll likely see more players leaving than coming in.
Gophers leaving
The new roster rules include preferred walk-ons (PWO) in the 105-player limit, which means we could see a lot of those players opt to look for new schools. Defensive backs Obe Eyafe and Chris Flowers have joined freshman linebacker David Amaliri as the first three Minnesota players to enter.
Player
Position
Career snaps
Obe Eyafe (walk-on)
DB
Zero
David Amaliri
LB
Zero
Chris Flowers (walk-on)
CB
Zero
Notable entries/buzz across the country
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava stole all the headlines for his contract dispute with the Volunteers. Minnesota's Week 3 opponent, Cal, has already lost its star running back Jadyn Ott to Oklahoma. There should be plenty of twists and turns over the next nine days.
Mason Nelson, DT, Western Michigan (interest)
- Gophers chances (realistic)
According to 247Sports' Allen Trieu, the Gophers have already shown interest in Nelson. At 6-foot-1, 310 pounds, he played 517 snaps last season at Western Michigan and recorded a 71.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He could immediately become a contributor up front.
Cam Rice, DT, Ohio (interest)
- Gophers chances (realistic)
Minnesota seems interested in adding depth to the interior defensive line this spring. Rice was offered by the Gophers on April 4, but he's being pursued by more than 20 other programs. He would also have the chance to be an immediate contributor up front.