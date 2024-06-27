Report: Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran heavily considering Gophers
Toledo graduate transfer guard Tyler Cochran decommitted from Oregon State earlier this month, which re-opened his recruitment. Minnesota seems to be one of the top choices for his next landing spot.
Cochran reportedly signed with Oregon State in May, but had a change of heart and he's now looking for a new home. According to @UndiscoverHoops on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, he is now considering Ohio State and Minnesota in the transfer portal.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season for the Rockets. He was named Co-Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of The Year and was an All-MAC Second Team selection.
Whichever school he ends up at will be his fourth school in six seasons of college basketball. He began his career at Northern Illinois for two seasons, transferred to Ball State for one and then finished with two years at Toledo.
Minnesota has one open scholarship spot remaning, which gives the team the opportunity to add Cochran this late in the process. He would become the fourth grad transfer guard on the roster listed at 6-foot-3 or shorter. His role on the team might seem redundant, but you can never have enough guards in the modern college game.