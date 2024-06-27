Report: Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran heavily considering Gophers

NEWS: Toledo grad-transfer guard Tyler Cochran (@captaintc23) de-committed from Oregon State earlier this week and he's now choosing between the #Gophers and Ohio State, per @UndiscoverHoops



Averaged 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds on 49.5/34.6/70.2 shooting splits last season.… pic.twitter.com/ePek1R2iML