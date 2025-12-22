Why Minnesota needs to take a big swing at a transfer portal WR this offseason
In this story:
It seems increasingly likely that there will not be any major coaching staff changes for the Gophers this offseason, which means priority No. 1 should be landing a highly-touted wide receiver in the transfer portal this January.
Drake Lindsey showcased tantalizing potential as a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Gophers. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,235 yards, 20 total touchdowns and only six interceptions. One of the most glaring issues for Minnesota's offense was the fact that no receiver surpassed more than 500 receiving yards in the regular season.
Leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington is out of eligibility following the 2025 season, along with tight ends Jameson Geers and Drew Biber. That is 90 combined receptions, 826 total yards and eight total touchdowns leaving the program. Followed by Malachi Coleman and Kenric Lanier II announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal, Minnesota is desperately in the market for some receiver help in the transfer portal.
Past transfer portal receiver struggles
Minnesota's best portal receiver find was arguably Charlotte's Elijah Spencer, but it took him a down year before exploding for 52 catches, 684 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. If the Gophers really want to take a step offensively in year two with Lindsey, that's about the minimum amount of production they will need alongside Jalen Smith and potentially Javon Tracy.
Former highly-touted high school prospects like Dylan Wright, Malachi Coleman and Tyler Williams were not a strategy that worked out. Players from a lower level with impressive production, like Spencer, Corey Crooms Jr., and even Tracy, are the only avenue that has netted significant results. If I were a part of Minnesota's personnel department, that is the route I would take this offseason.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Potential options
- Danny Scudero, San Jose State
- Braden Pegan, Utah State
- Nik McMillan, Buffalo
There are dozens of new wide receivers revealing their intentions to enter the portal seemingly every day. Scudero, Pegan and McMillan are my three favorite options of players who fit the profile of producing at a Group of 5 (G5) level.
Minnesota could go out and look at a player who showed some production at a bigger school like Kansas State's Jaycee Brown or former Texas WR DeAndre Moore, but I would lean more towards the G5 route. I would be surprised if Minnesota doesn't add multiple receivers through the portal this offseason, but it will be imperative for them to get at least one right.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert