Gophers give up five straight home runs in 29-1 loss to Kansas
The Gophers baseball team allowed seven home runs, including five in a row in the second inning, in a 29-1 blowout loss to Kansas at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Gophers shortstop Drew Berkland drove in the game's first run with a groundout to short in the bottom of the first inning.
After getting out of the first inning clean, freshman Gophers starter Luke Ryerse was pulled in the second after allowing five runs on five hits, including the first home run of the day, a two-run shot by Anoka High School grad Jackson Hauge.
Chase Diggins' three-run homer to deep left-center field put the Jayhawks up 9-1. Hauge's second home run in as many innings ended Kansas' five straight dingers as the visitors took a 13-1 lead.
Hauge then drove in three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a bases-clearing double to center, giving Kansas a 16-1 lead.
Diggins added four more RBIs to bring his total to seven on the day with a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kansas ended the fifth scoring four more runs as it extended its lead to 24-1.
Gophers sophmore righty Nick Argento limited the damage in the sixth, allowing just one run off one hit. Hauge drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh for his seventh RBI of the day. Kansas senior outfielder Mike Koszewski drove in the final two runs of the game as the Jayhawks finished off their rout of the Gophers.