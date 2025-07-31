Nicolas Jackson Breaks Silence on Chelsea Transfer Rumours, Man Utd Links
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is keeping his cool about competition for places, having been linked with a move this summer after the arrivals of former Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion forwards Liam Delap and João Pedro respectively.
Jackson missed time in the Club World Cup after picking up a red card against Flamengo. Delap then received minutes before Pedro arrived and it was the Brazilian who took the opportunity and starred in the semi final and final.
The Senegalese striker has struggled at times since moving from Villarreal in 2023, scoring just 13 goals across all competitions last campaign. He has been linked with Manchester United as the Red Devils look to remedy their own striker dilemma. Jackson has now responded to rumours of a move.
“Competition? I have no competition. We’re all here to help the club. Everyone has their role to play. I’m on a mission. It’s up to the coach to make his choices. I focus solely on my work,” Jackson told Dsports.
“I’m a Chelsea player. The future belongs to God. If there are any changes, you’ll know. For now, I’m focused on my preparation.”
Jackson continues to stay motivated and focused on improving as a player, but the incomings could stunt his Chelsea career heading into a potential third year.
Given Pedro’s strong performances to start his Chelsea tenure, it is likely the Brazilian gets the nod come their first Premier League game of the season. If a suitable offer arrives from another club, Chelsea have the depth to comfortably part ways with Jackson if they choose to do so. Chelsea also have Marc Guiu at the club as well, but he is expected to join Sunderland on loan.
The Senegalese forward has reached double digits in the Premier League in both seasons at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues need a prolific scorer if they are going to challenge in the Champions League and put pressure on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.