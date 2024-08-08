Gophers volleyball likes being a mystery heading into year two with Keegan Cook
Gophers volleyball made a big change last offseason, as Keegan Cook was brought in to replace longtime head coach Hugh McCutcheon after a surprise retirement. In year one under Cook, Minnesota finished the season 17-13. They were able to qualify for their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament, but it was their worst winning percentage since 1998.
As a result, external expectations aren't sky-high for the program heading into this season. And that's just fine with their head coach.
"This group has put in the work this spring, I think you're going to see a new type of urgency, new type of energy, and a new type of effort that we can be proud of," Cook said at Big Ten media days. "We're a little bit of a mystery, which is I think how we like it, and I'm just looking forward to getting in the gym with them on Saturday."
Cook came to the Gophers after eight seasons at Washington, where he compiled a record of 198-56. 2023 was his worst winning percentage as a head coach, but he expects things to look different in 2024. Highlighted by Oregon transfers Alex Acevedo and Kate Thibault, the Gophers were busy this offseason adding talent from the portal.
"Last fall we had some new additions to the team, and I think this spring has been really great for us and getting to know one each other and working together on the court, and I think we've built some really great relationships on the court," said veteran outside hitter Lydia Grote.
After an exhibition at home against Iowa State on August 24, the Gophers will officially begin their 2024 regular season at the Intersport Volleyball Showcase in Milwaukee with a pair of games against Stanford and Texas on the first two days of September.
According to a preseason poll, Minnesota was picked to finish fifth in the new-look 18-team Big Ten conference. Highlighted by preseason all-conference setter Melani Shaffmaster, Cook should have the personnel to make improvements in year two of his tenure.