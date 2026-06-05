Handful of Gophers Baseball Players Enter Transfer Portal

The college baseball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, June 1, and it will remain open for the entire month. The Gophers have already seen five players enter their names, and here's what you need to know.

Jameson Martin, INF

Martin showed legit promise as a true freshman, as he slashed .213/.402/.349 with two doubles, seven home runs, and 20 RBIs. His role slightly decreased as a sophomore, and so did his numbers, as he slashed .244/.321/.372 with one home run and 16 RBIs. He'll now have two years of eligibility remaining.

Entering the transfer portal tomorrow June 1st, welcoming new opportunities. You can reach me at 708 937 3906, or through DM on X or instagram (j_martin_14). pic.twitter.com/AITKhuKc2N — Jameson Martin (@Jamomartin8) May 31, 2026

Caden Capomaccio, RHP

Capomaccio spent four years with the Gophers, and 2026 was his best season. He compiled a career-best 3.66 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 19.2 innings out of the bullpen. He has already committed to Notre Dame for his final season of college baseball.

Blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/nzVJLchKnR — Caden Capomaccio (@CadenCapomaccio) June 4, 2026

Jonathan Dobis, RHP/OF

Dobis is a former St. Thomas Academy standout at the prep level, and he struggled to find a consistent role with the Gophers through two seasons. He pitched 8.2 innings as a true freshman in 2025, and he finished with a 12.46 ERA. He pitched just 7.0 innings as a sophomore, but his ERA improved dramatically to 1.29. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

I will be entering the transfer portal on June 1st with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to Minnesota baseball for the past 2 years.



FB: 88-90 T91

CT: 86-88

SL: 81-83

CH: 83-85 | 75 Whiff%



2026 stats:

7 IP | 1.00 WHIP | 1.29 ERA | .087 BAA



Contact: 612-760-1742 pic.twitter.com/qgL3XsG42q — Jonathan Dobis (@DobisJonathan) May 31, 2026

Nathan O'Donnell, INF/RHP

O'Donnell was a talented high school prospect from the Chicago area, but he struggled to make a statement in year one with the Gophers. He finished with a 10.13 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched on the mound, and he had one at-bat at the plate. He will now have three years of eligibility left in the transfer portal.

I am grateful for my first year at the University of Minnesota. I am entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. I am currently pitching and hitting for the Kenosha Kingfish in the NWL.



P/UTL



4S: 90-93

SNK: 89-92

CT: 86-88

SL: 82-84

CH: 83-85



708-658-8353 pic.twitter.com/14ie49P4gL — Nate O’Donnell (@nateodonnell6) June 1, 2026

Jake Quinn, OF

Quinn is a former Cretin-Derham Hall prep standout, and he came to the Gophers with some solid expectations. After redshirting in 2025, he struggled to find his groove in 2026. He finished the season with just five at-bats, but he did have a two-run double. The St. Paul native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Thank you to the University of Minnesota for the past 2 years. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining and explore other opportunities.



Fall/Winter Scrimmage Stats:

AVG: .315

OBP: .456



Scrimmage/2025 Summer Video⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SjIf5X0Hir — jakequinn_baseball (@jakequinn2024) May 29, 2026

What's next?

The Gophers had an ultra-busy transfer portal cycle last offseason with significant contributors like Drew Berkland, Noah Rooney and Kyle Remington entering the transfer portal. They will lose some graduating seniors this offseason, but it feels like it could be quieter on the transfer portal front. None of the five players who've entered this offseason were projected to be major parts of next year's roster, and it will give Ty McDevitt and his staff some roster flexibility to add this offseason.