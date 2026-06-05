Handful of Gophers Baseball Players Enter Transfer Portal
The college baseball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, June 1, and it will remain open for the entire month. The Gophers have already seen five players enter their names, and here's what you need to know.
Jameson Martin, INF
Martin showed legit promise as a true freshman, as he slashed .213/.402/.349 with two doubles, seven home runs, and 20 RBIs. His role slightly decreased as a sophomore, and so did his numbers, as he slashed .244/.321/.372 with one home run and 16 RBIs. He'll now have two years of eligibility remaining.
Caden Capomaccio, RHP
Capomaccio spent four years with the Gophers, and 2026 was his best season. He compiled a career-best 3.66 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 19.2 innings out of the bullpen. He has already committed to Notre Dame for his final season of college baseball.
Jonathan Dobis, RHP/OF
Dobis is a former St. Thomas Academy standout at the prep level, and he struggled to find a consistent role with the Gophers through two seasons. He pitched 8.2 innings as a true freshman in 2025, and he finished with a 12.46 ERA. He pitched just 7.0 innings as a sophomore, but his ERA improved dramatically to 1.29. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Nathan O'Donnell, INF/RHP
O'Donnell was a talented high school prospect from the Chicago area, but he struggled to make a statement in year one with the Gophers. He finished with a 10.13 ERA in 5.1 innings pitched on the mound, and he had one at-bat at the plate. He will now have three years of eligibility left in the transfer portal.
Jake Quinn, OF
Quinn is a former Cretin-Derham Hall prep standout, and he came to the Gophers with some solid expectations. After redshirting in 2025, he struggled to find his groove in 2026. He finished the season with just five at-bats, but he did have a two-run double. The St. Paul native will have three years of eligibility remaining.
What's next?
The Gophers had an ultra-busy transfer portal cycle last offseason with significant contributors like Drew Berkland, Noah Rooney and Kyle Remington entering the transfer portal. They will lose some graduating seniors this offseason, but it feels like it could be quieter on the transfer portal front. None of the five players who've entered this offseason were projected to be major parts of next year's roster, and it will give Ty McDevitt and his staff some roster flexibility to add this offseason.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert