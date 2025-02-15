New head coach Ty McDevitt earns first career win in Gophers baseball season-opener
For the first time in 43 years, Gophers baseball opened their regular season with a head coach not named John Anderson. First-year head coach Ty McDevitt had the program ready for the moment, as they cruised to an easy 14-3 victory over Houston on Friday night.
Minnesota quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Junior catcher Weber Neels had a big night, going 2-5 at the plate with 4 RBIs and a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Junior Kris Hokenson, sophomore Charlie Sutherland and freshman Jameson Martin all added two RBIs each.
Sophomore Texas transfer RHP Cole Selvig started the game on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three runs, while striking out six Houston batters. Junior Joe Sperry closed the game out with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
Minnesota will look ahead to the second of three games on the road against Houston on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. After this weekend's series, they will travel to Round Rock, Tex. next week and take on Oklahoma, Virginia and Oregon State at the Karbach Round Rock Classic.
Last season was the Gophers' first over .500 since 2019 and they haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2018. McDevitt has started his Minnesota tenure on the right foot.
