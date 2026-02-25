Top High School Running Back From Minnesota Commits to the Gophers

Moorhead High School running back Taye Reich announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota on Tuesday night on local TV station KVRR. He chose the Gophers over notable top offers from North Dakota State, Kansas State and Colorado State, among others.

BREAKING: 2027 (Moorehead, MN) RB Taye Reich (@tayereich) has verbally committed to the Gophers.



Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he had more than 1,700 yards from scrimmage and 17 total TDs with the Spuds as a junior. Huge in-state commitment! https://t.co/uGwprZVRs0 pic.twitter.com/gktY4aVQJb — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) February 25, 2026

"I love Minnesota with all my heart. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, and the culture that Minnesota has in their program is unmatched. I knew a very long time ago that's what I wanted to be, and Coach Fleck is a great guy. I love that guy. I love everybody on the staff," Reich told KVRR.

"I am never leaving, I am never going anywhere, Minnesota is where I want to be. Minnesota is where I want to be for as long as I can be. And as a player you are going to get the best out of me every single day."

COMMITTED! @tayereich joined @KVRRSports in studio tonight to announce where he will play football at the next level.



Taye Reich 2025 Stats:

225 rushes for 1,416 yards and 16 TD 32 REC, 336 yds and 1 TD.@PrepRedzoneMN @PrepRedzone @OJW_Scouting @StribVarsity @MNHSFBNETWORK… pic.twitter.com/f1XNO82vi5 — Ryan Bowlin (@rybo_2) February 25, 2026

Reich had a standout junior season for the Spuds with 225 carries for 1,416 rushing yards and 32 receptions for 336 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. Moorhead went 8-5 in 2025 before losing to Edina in the State Tournament. Reich has been a member of the varsity team since his freshman season, and he has nearly 2,500 rushing yards and more than 60 total touchdowns in his prep career already.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Reich is now the second high school running back to commit to Minnesota since legendary running back Mohamed Ibrahim returned to the school as the football program's running back coach. Mississippi's Greg Hargrow announced his commitment last week.

Reich has been on the University of Minnesota's campus for three unofficial visits. His first stop was in 2024 during the Penn State game, and then again on March 25, 2025, which was when he also received his official scholarship offer. He returned to campus last fall on Oct. 11 for the Purdue game. He'll now likely return again for an official visit later this spring or early summer.

