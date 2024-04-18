Mississippi State Softball Held to One Hit in 2-0 Loss
STARKVILLE – No. 17 Mississippi State boasts one of the best offenses in the SEC. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in walks and rank second in batting average, on base percentage, RBIs, runs scored and rank in the top 10 in several other categories.
But coming off a weekend series against No. 4 Tennessee and beating Memphis 16-1 the previous night, as well as having the upcoming weekend off from SEC play, the Bulldogs were susceptible to a trap game. And the Bulldogs were caught in that trap, losing 2-0 to South Alabama (24-15-1, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference) on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (30-12, 9-9 SEC) were held to just one hit and drew six walks in the Wednesday night game. Madisyn Kennedy, who leads the SEC in home runs with 15, drew three walks, but also was the final out of the night when she struck out with a runner at second base.
Ella Wesoloski’s double to lead off the second inning was MSU’s only hit of the night.
South Alabama’s Tori Miller pitched the first five innings, but it was Olivia Lackie who entered the game in the sixth inning that shut down the Bulldogs. Miller issued six walks to MSU, but Lackie didn’t allow any walks or hits and struck out three of the six batters she faced.
MSU pitcher Josey Marron (9-7) took the loss inside the circle for the Bulldogs. She struck out five batters but allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks. She also had three wild pitches in the game. Aspen Wesley pitched the final three innings against South Alabama and allowed just one run and one walk while striking out two batters.
The Bulldogs are on their bye week from SEC action this weekend won’t be back in action until April 24 when they travel to Birmingham, Ala. to face Samford (14-26, 7-5 Southern Conference).