2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson Drafted in the Seventh Round by the Baltimore Orioles

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson has been selected at pick No. 197 by the Baltimore Orioles.

Beef is heading to Baltimore, as the outstanding Mississippi State RHP was selected at No. 197 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.

Preston Johnson played in 22 games for the Bulldogs as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings pitched. Johnson allowed 16 runs, 14 of which were earned, on 25 hits. The talented right-hander struck out 50 and walked 14 in 2021 for MSU. 

Johnson had three appearances in Omaha for the Bulldogs, including an impressive performance in the championship game against Vanderbilt where he threw for a season-high seven strikeouts to lead MSU to a 13-2 win in game two against the Commodores. 

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Beef will now bring his talent to Baltimore, in hopes of becoming a key player for the Orioles in the future. In 2022, Johnson led the Bulldogs with 117 strikeouts and also led the team in innings pitched (79). 

Johnson's slot worth at pick No. 197 is estimated to be $249,000. Beef was a huge part of the pitching staff that brought MSU their first national championship in program history. The Bulldogs will forever remember the role that Johnson played during his time in the Maroon and White.

