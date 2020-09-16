Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/16): Lowe Playing at a High Level

Former Mississippi State slugger Nate Lowe's bat got off to a slow start this season after he was called up to the big leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays, but he is quickly making up for lost time.

Lowe has been red hot of late and it continued on Tuesday night. In an eventual 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals, Lowe stepped to the plate in the second inning and got the Rays offense off and running with his third home run of the season.

Lowe finished the game 2-for-3 with his homer, a single, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored. Over his last seven contests, Lowe is scorching, hitting at a .412 clip. He's 7-for-17 in that span, with 3 home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored. After Tuesday's game, he discussed his play of late.

Elsewhere around the big leagues, Mitch Moreland was the only other former Bulldog to see game action. He went 1-for-4 with a single for the San Diego Padres in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are all the details from Tuesday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 6-1 over Nationals

On Tuesday: 2-for-3 with a home run, a single, a walk, 2 RBI and a run scored

Season stats: .250 BA, .344 OBP, .951 OPS, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 3-1 to Dodgers

On Tuesday: 1-for-4 with a single

Season stats: .271 BA, .361 OBP, .940 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-1 to Reds

On Tuesday:

Season stats: .230 BA, .294 OBP, .634 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 16 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Game vs. Giants postponed

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 K, 12.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 20-6 over Blue Jays

Season stats: 3-0 record, 2.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 K, 17.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 18-3 to Brewers

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 31 K, 37.0 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 6-1 over Nationals

Season stats: .157 BA, .243 OBP, .655 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 6-2 to White Sox

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-1 to Reds



On Tuesday:

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 K, 23.2 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 18-3 over Cardinals

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 K, 53.0 IP

