Mississippi State offering cutouts to fans to help fill stands for home football, soccer and volleyball games

You may not be able to attend a home Mississippi State football game this year, but your likeness can. That's because MSU is now offering fan cutouts to help fill Davis Wade Stadium. The cut-outs, known as State Stand-Ins, are also available for home Bulldog volleyball and soccer contests.

The packages range in cost from $30 to $150. Here are all options and what they entail, per Mississippi State athletics:

Bulldog Package $30 per cutout at Soccer Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook Physical cutout available for pickup after season (details TBD) Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In $30 per cutout at Volleyball Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook Physical cutout available for pickup after season (details TBD) Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In $60 per cutout at Football Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook Physical cutout available for pickup after season (details TBD) Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In

White Package $75 per cutout at Football Entered to win in game week fan giveaways for each home football game this season Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook Physical cutout available for pickup after season (details TBD) Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In

Maroon Package $100 per cutout at Football Entered to be placed in premium location each week there is a home football game (photo of winning cutouts in premium location will be posted on Maroon Memories social media). Postseason group photo of all Maroon Package cutouts on the field at the end of the season emailed and posted on Maroon Memories social media. Entered to win in weekly fan giveaways each week there is a home football game this season Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook Physical cutout available for pickup after season (details TBD) Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In

All In Package $150 per cutout at Football Signed by Head Coach and shipped to you at the end of the season (Mississippi State Athletics cannot guarantee the condition of your State Stand-In) Entered to be placed in premium location each week there is a home football game (photo of winning cutouts in premium location will be posted on Maroon Memories social media). Postseason group photo of all Maroon Package cutouts on the field at the end of the season emailed and posted on Maroon Memories social media. Entered to win in weekly fan giveaways each week there is a home football game this season Present at all home games this season Photo available on Maroon Memories Facebook



To order a State Stand-In, fans must create an account at https://maroonmemories.com/welcome and then purchase a State Stand-In via the Maroon Memories store.

