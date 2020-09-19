Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/19): Nate Lowe gets Rays off and running

Former Mississippi State slugger Nate Lowe continues to find ways to help the Tama Bay Rays as they inch closer to an American League Eastern Division championship. His latest contribution might not have been spectacular, but it was sure effective. Lowe went 1-for-3 on Friday. That one hit though drove in Tampa Bay's first run on the way to a 2-1 Rays win.

Lowe's teammate and fellow former Bulldog, Hunter Renfroe went 0-for-3 in the same game. However he did show off some acrobatics in the field:

Elsewhere around the big leagues, Friday was a pretty quiet day for former State stars. Adam Frazier went hitless for the day as his Pittsburgh Pirates were swept in a doubleheader (6-5 and 7-2) by the St. Louis Cardinals. Fellow Pirate Chris Stratton pitched an inning in the second game of that double dip and gave up three unearned runs. Meanwhile Mitch Moreland went 1-for-5 with a single for the San Diego Padres in a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Here are all the details from Friday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B/LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Cardinals (Game 1), Lost 7-2 to Cardinals (Game 2)

On Friday: 0-for-1 with 3 walks and 2 runs (Game 1), 0-for-1 (Game 2)

Season stats: .224 BA, .301 OBP, .628 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 18 R

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 2-1 over Orioles

On Friday: 1-for-3 with a single, RBI and a walk

Season stats: .282 BA, .404 OBP, .968 OPS, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 7 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 6-1 over Mariners

On Friday: 1-for-5 with a single

Season stats: .259 BA, .344 OBP, .887 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 19 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 2-1 over Orioles

On Friday: 0-for-3 with a walk

Season stats: .159 BA, .260 OBP, .690 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Cardinals (Game 1), Lost 7-2 to Cardinals (Game 2)*



On Friday (*pitched in Game 2): (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 3 runs allowed (0 earned runs allowed), 0 walks allowed, 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 34 K, 26.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 6-1 to Padres

Season stats: 0-3 record, 8.10 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 13 K, 13.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-5 over Red Sox

Season stats: 3-0 record, 4.08 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 14 K, 17.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 6-5 over Pirates (Game 1), Won 7-2 over Pirates (Game 2)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 1-0 to Cubs

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 9-5 over Royals

Season stats: 2-4 record, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 72 K, 60.0 IP

