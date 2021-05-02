The Bulldog Box Score and More: Cumbest, Harding help MSU finish sweep of Aggies

After Mississippi State squeaked by 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader against Texas A&M on Saturday to clinch this weekend's three-game set, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis had a message for his club. MSU had just won despite going 0-for-10 at the plate with runners in scoring position and stranding 13 men on base, so Lemonis wasn't all that pleased.

"I kind of jumped on them," Lemonis said. "I felt like we had a lot of opportunities. I didn’t want us to sit back and think, 'We just took the series.' It’s about us winning the next game."

Apparently the pep talk worked. Because not only did the No. 6 Bulldogs take Saturday's nightcap to sweep the doubleheader and the weekend series from the Aggies. MSU did so with relative ease.

State topped Texas A&M 10-5 to wrap up the two teams' weekend set. And the way in which the Bulldogs did it made their head coach extremely happy.

"I was really pleased with the way they played," Lemonis said.

Left fielder Brad Cumbest had three hits, including a home run, and he drove in three runs. Centerfielder Rowdey Jordan had a pair of hits and three RBIs and reliever Houston Harding was brilliant out of the bullpen to carry State to victory.

And it was a win MSU had to fight back a couple of different times to get. Starting pitcher Jackson Fristoe wasn't all that sharp for the Bulldogs. After he allowed the Aggies a pair of runs in the second, Cumbest responded with a game-tying two-run homer in the home half.

Fristoe was charged with another run in the third, but Luke Hancock got it right back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

It was at that point Harding took control of the game. He'd entered in the third and went on to toss five innings. He didn't allow a run, gave up just four hits and walked two with four strikeouts.

With Harding putting up zeros, MSU's offense put the game away. The Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead in the fourth with a run-scoring hit each from Lane Forsythe and Jordan. State then put up a four spot in the seventh to essentially ice the game.

MSU relievers Mikey Tepper and Chase Patrick did work themselves into some trouble in the eighth inning, mainly courtesy of walks, as Texas A&M got a couple of runs back. But Cam Tullar entered and settled things down for the Bulldogs, State tacked on an insurance run in the home half of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk from Tanner Leggett and Tullar slammed the door in the ninth. Sweep complete.

And that final game of the three weekend wins? Well that was more like it for Lemonis.

"I thought we played our best in that second game [Saturday]," Lemonis said. "The first two games [of the weekend] we were just OK and we’re still able to win games. I don’t know if it’s exams or graduation, I just felt our energy was a little down. The third game, we played with the most effort. I was happy to see them respond there."

Mississippi State left fielder Brad Cumbest, left, celebrates with teammates Rowdey Jordan, center, and Tanner Allen on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Alright, let's take a quick look at the numbers, MSU MVPs, the Moment of the Game and a couple of notes:

Texas A&M at Mississippi State box score

MSU Offensive MVP: LF Brad Cumbest

Cumbest had perhaps his best game as a Bulldog with his 3-for-4 performance that included a game-tying two-run homer and three total RBIs. The big, two-sport athlete is starting to make a case to be MSU's everyday left fielder.

"I think so," Lemonis said when asked if Cumbest might become a lineup regular. "It’s easier to put him in the lineup when he does that. He doesn’t hit lefties as well as righties. I’ve been playing Brayland [Skinner] against the righties, and finally I said, ‘I’m going to give Brad a few days to play.’ His swings have been good and I thought he did a real nice job [Saturday]."

To hear from Cumbest, you can view his full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

MSU Pitching MVP: RP Houston Harding

Harding was instrumental for the Bulldogs in Saturday's nightcap with his five scoreless innings of relief. He kept the Aggies off the scoreboard and the MSU bats took care of the rest.

"To bridge the game like he did was big," Lemonis said of Harding. "We were having a hard time and we didn’t have a lot in the bullpen. So, for him to give us five shutout right there was big...I thought he was the biggest piece of the game getting us the win."

To hear from Harding, here's his full postgame press conference:

Moment of the Game: Late insurance

Mississippi State led just 5-3 when the home half of the seventh inning started, but the Bulldogs would soon blow it open. MSU put up a four-spot in the seventh to take most of the drama out of the final two innings.

Cumbest and Leggett had RBI singles in the frame and Jordan drove in a pair of runs with a hit. When the inning ended, State led 9-3. And while the MSU bullpen was a bit shaky in the eighth inning, allowing a couple of runs, it didn't much matter after the offense had already provided plenty of cushion in the seventh.

Notes

– MSU used a slightly different-than-normal lineup in both of Saturday's games and it's a lineup that might become more regular. Not only did Cumbest start both games in left, but Leggett started both games at third and Hancock started both games at first. Lemonis shifted Kamren James to designated hitter and usual first baseman Josh Hatcher was relegated to a bench role.

"I liked where we were [with the lineup on Saturday]," Lemonis said. "Brayland Skinner is going to help us in the outfield. He’s really good and can play all three outfield positions. Josh Hatcher is a really good defensive first baseman and he’s gonna hit in time. And same with Kamren James. [Saturday] gave us an opportunity to play some other guys and give some guys some time off, maybe to clear their heads. I was pleased. When we play good defense and pitch, we usually win."

– MSU's weekend sweep keeps them right in the running for a Southeastern Conference championship. However, as sweet as it'd be for MSU to win a league title, Lemonis said Saturday he keeps the even bigger picture in mind.

"Obviously, winning the SEC is huge," Lemonis said. "I don’t look at that piece as much as some others. It’s always about those SEC total wins. I know that goes to us winning a championship and the RPI. I do check the RPI. For me, the number one goal of the program is to be a national seed every year so you can have a chance to win a national championship. If that includes an SEC championship or a tournament championship, we’d love to have that along the way. It’s mainly about getting those [SEC] wins, knowing if you can get to 18-20, you have a chance to be a national seed."

For more from Lemonis, CLICK HERE TO VIEW HIS POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE.

