WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's series sweep over Texas A&M

There were sweeps all around this weekend in Starkville. No. 6 Mississippi State not only swept a Saturday doubleheader from Texas A&M, but the Bulldogs also swept the three-game series as a whole.

After MSU topped Texas A&M by scores of 3-2 and 10-5 on Saturday, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down the day and where the Bulldogs sit moving forward. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

