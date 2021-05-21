LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Alabama (Friday, 5-21-21)

The Bulldogs look to clinch the series against the Crimson Tide

Mississippi State needed to get off to a good start on the road at Alabama on Thursday night and the Bulldogs did just that. No. 10 MSU topped the Crimson Tide 4-2 to start a three-game series. Now, about 24 hours later, State is ready to go for the series win.

MSU and Alabama meet again at 6 p.m. central on Friday. Mississippi State, who enters the day in fourth place in the overall SEC standings, is looking to at the very least maintain that status and stay in position for a first-round bye in next week's SEC Tournament. Alabama, meanwhile, is trying to bolster an NCAA Tournament resume.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Friday's game right here on Cowbell Corner all night long. Again, first pitch is set for around 6 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (38-13, 18-10)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Luke Hancock - 1B Kamren James - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Will Bednar - P

Alabama Crimson Tide (29-20, 12-15)

Peyton Wilson - 2B William Hamiter - RF Sam Praytor - C Zane Denton - 1B T.J. Reeves - DH Bryce Eblin - SS Jackson Tate - LF Jim Jarvis - 3B Caden Rose CF

Dylan Smith - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan flies out to center. One out.

- Allen grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Tanner flies out to center. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Alabama batting

- Wilson grounds out to second. One out.

- Hamiter struck out swinging. Two outs.

- Praytor flied out to right. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Hancock flies out to deep right. One out.

- Kamren James with a solo home run over the left-field wall. MSU leads 1-0.

- Dubrule grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Clark strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 1, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Alabama batting

- Denton grounds out to second. One out.

- Reeves struck out looking. Two outs.

- Eblin walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Tate struck out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 1, Alabama 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

- Leggett doubles to right field. Runner at second, no outs.

- Forsythe bunts. It's popped up and first baseman makes a diving catch. Runner still at second, one out.

- Jordan RBI double down the right-field line. Leggett scores. MSU now leads 2-0. Runner at second, one out.

- Allen RBI double to left-center. Jordan scores. MSU now leads 3-0. Runner at second, one out.

- Tanner with a high chop to the left side of the infield and it's an infield single. Allen advances up to third. Runners at first and third, one out.

- Hancock sacrifice fly to center. Allen scores. MSU now leads 4-0. Tanner holds at first. Runner at first, two outs.

- James strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 4, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 3 - Alabama batting

- Jarvis grounds out to first. One out.

- Rose strikes out swinging. Two outs.

- Wilson singles to left-centerfield. Runner at first, two outs.

- Hamiter lines out to left. Inning over.

- END of 3 - MSU 4, Alabama 0

TOP of 4 - MSU batting

- Dubrule grounds out to second. One out.

- Clark flies out to deep left. Two outs.

- Leggett fouls out to the catcher. Inning over.

- MID 4 - MSU 4, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 4 - Alabama batting

- Praytor flies out to left. One out.

- Denton struck out swinging. Two outs.

- Reeves pops out to second. Inning over.

- END of 4 - MSU 4, Alabama 0

TOP of 5 - MSU batting

- Forsythe is hit by a pitch in the ear flap of the helmet. He appears to be OK. Runner at first, no outs.

- Jordan singles to right. Forsythe advances up to third. Runners at first and third, no outs.

- Wild pitch advances Jordan up to second. Forsythe holds at third. Runners at second and third, no outs.

- Allen sacrifice fly to right field. Forsythe scores. MSU now leads 5-0. Jordan advances to third. Runner at third, one out.

- Tanner flies out to right. Jordan holds at third. Runner at third, two outs.

- Hancock RBI single to center. Jordan scores. MSU now leads 6-0. Runner at first, two outs.

- James lines out to center. Inning over.

- MID 5 - MSU 6, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 5 - Alabama batting

- Eblin flies out to center. One out.

- Tate doubles off the right-field wall. Runner at second, one out.

-

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Alabama's Sewell-Thomas Stadium is the setting for this week's three-game series between the Crimson Tide and Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Alabama athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.