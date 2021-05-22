LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Alabama (Saturday, 5-22-21)

The Bulldogs try to sweep away the Crimson Tide on the regular season's final day.

A long regular season is now at its final day.

No. 10 Mississippi State and Alabama wrap up their 2021 regular slates on Saturday in Tuscaloosa as the Bulldogs go for a three-game sweep over the Crimson Tide in a 1 p.m. central contest. MSU won 4-2 on Thursday, then backed that up with a 7-0 victory on Friday. Now, State looks to break out the brooms in Alabama, plus lock down a Top-4 seed and first-round bye in next week's Southeastern Conference Tournament.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Saturday's game right here on Cowbell Corner all afternoon long. Again, first pitch is set for around 1 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 10 Mississippi State Bulldogs (39-13, 19-10)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Luke Hancock - 1B Kamren James - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Jackson Fristoe - P

Alabama Crimson Tide (29-21, 12-16)

Peyton Wilson - 2B William Hamiter - RF Sam Praytor - C Zane Denton - 1B Owen Diodati - DH Jackson Tate - LF Bryce Eblin - SS Jim Jarvis - 3B Caden Rose CF

Jacob McNairy - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan strikes out swinging. One out.

- Allen singles to right. Runner at first, one out.

- Tanner grounds to short and it's a double play (6-4-3). Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Alabama 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Alabama batting

- Wilson walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- Hamiter singles to right (hard-hit ball off MSU first baseman Hancock's glove. Might should've been caught, but ruled a hit). Wilson gets over to third. Runners at first and third, no outs.

- Hamiter advances to second on a wild pitch. Runners at second and third, no outs.

- Praytor struck out swinging. Runners at second and third, one out.

- Denton with a two-run single to right. Wilson and Hamiter score. It's 2-0 Alabama. Runner at first, one out.

- Diodati flies out to center. Two outs, runner still at first.

- Tate pops out to first. Inning over.

- END of 1 - Alabama 2, MSU 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Hancock with a shot off the right-field wall. Ends up as a long single. Runner at first, no outs.

- James grounds out to third. Hancock moves up to second on the play. Runner at second, one out.

- Dubrule flies out to center. Hancock tags up and moves to third. Runner at third, two outs.

- Clark strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 2 - Alabama 2, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Alabama batting

- Eblin walked. Runner at first, no outs.

- Jarvis walks. Eblin moves up to second. Runners at first and second, no outs.

- Rose with a sacrifice bunt back to the mound. He's out at first, but Eblin moves up to third and Jarvis moves up to second. Runners at second and third, one out.

-

Alabama's Sewell-Thomas Stadium is the setting for this week's three-game series between the Crimson Tide and Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Alabama athletics)

