LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Saturday, 4-17-21)

The Bulldogs are going for the series win over the Rebels

It's Super Bulldog Weekend in Starkville and there's a baseball series in town very fitting of being played during the course of such an event.

No. 4 Mississippi State takes on No. 6 Ole Miss in a clash of Magnolia State baseball powers on Saturday with MSU looking to capture the series after Friday's 5-2 win. Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (25-9, 8-5)

Jacob Gonzalez - SS Peyton Chatagnier - 2B Kevin Graham - LF Hayden Dunhurst - C Justin Bench - 3B T.J. McCants - CF Hayden Leatherwood - RF Cael Baker - 1B Calvin Harris - DH

Doug Nikhazy - P

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-7, 9-4)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Brayland Skinner - LF Brad Cumbest - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Lane Forsythe - SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Ole Miss batting

- Gonzalez walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- Chatagnier flied out to center. Runner still at first, one out.

- Graham grounds out to short. Gonzalez moves up to second. Two outs.

- Dunhurst doubles to right. Gonzalez scores. Ole Miss leads 1-0. Runner at second, two outs.

- Bench strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 1 - Ole Miss 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan grounds out to pitcher. One out.

- Allen flies out to left. Two outs.

- Kamren James walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Hancock strikes out looking. Inning over.

- END of 1 - Ole Miss 1, MSU 0

TOP of 2 - Ole Miss batting

- T.J. McCants triples to center. Runner at third, no outs.

- Leatherwood strikes out looking. Runner still at third, one out.

- Baker doubles to center. McCants scores. Ole Miss takes a 2-0 lead. Runner at second, one out.

- Harris strikes out swinging. Runner still at second, two outs.

