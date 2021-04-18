LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Sunday, 4-18-21)

It's the rubber match of a critical three-game series

It's Super Bulldog Weekend in Starkville and there's a baseball series in town very fitting of being played during the course of such an event.

No. 4 Mississippi State takes on No. 6 Ole Miss in a clash of Magnolia State baseball powers on Sunday in the rubber game of a three-game set. MSU won 5-2 on Friday, followed up by a 9-0 Ole Miss victory on Saturday. Who will claim the series on Sunday?

Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (26-9, 9-5)

Jacob Gonzalez - SS Peyton Chatagnier - 2B Kevin Graham - LF Hayden Dunhurst - C Justin Bench - 3B T.J. McCants - CF Hayden Leatherwood - RF Cael Baker - 1B Calvin Harris - DH

Drew McDaniel - P

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-8, 9-5)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe - SS Scotty Dubrule - 2B

Jackson Fristoe - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Ole Miss batting

- Gonzalez walks. Runner at first, no outs.

- Chatagnier grounds to short and it's a double play. 6-4-3. Two outs, bases empty.

- Graham pops out to second. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Ole Miss 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan singles to left. Runner at first, no outs.

- Allen hit by pitch. Jordan up to second. Runners at first and second, no outs.

-

