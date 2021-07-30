Looking Back At Mississippi State Basketball's History in the NBA Draft, Former Bulldogs Selected

There wasn't any Mississippi State basketball news in the 2021 NBA Draft, but several former Bulldogs have heard their names called in the past.

60 players were selected in rounds one and two of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29.

Now, with this year's event in the books, others remaining will look to land with a team once the free agency period begins on Monday, Aug. 2.

We didn't see any Mississippi State players come across the screen in the draft this year, but looking back through the program's history, there have been a number of past Bulldogs to find a landing spot at the next level in previous drafts.

The two latest were guard Robert Woodard (Round 2, Pick No, 40 to the Memphis Grizzlies and forward Reggie Perry (Round 2, Pick No. 57 to the Los Angeles Clippers) in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Both Perry (Brooklyn Nets) and Woodard (Sacramento Kings) are currently under contract.

Looking at overall NBA Draft production, Mississippi State ranks among the top 60 programs.

Here's a look at every former Bulldogs player who has ever been selected in the NBA Draft, going all the way back to 1951:

2020: G Robert Woodard (Round 2, Pick No. 40 to the Memphis Grizzlies)

2020: F Reggie Perry (Round 2, Pick No. 57 to the Los Angeles Clippers)

2019: SG Quinndary Weatherspoon (Round 2, Pick No. 49 to the San Antonio Spurs)

2014: F Rodney Hood (Round 1, Pick No. 23 to the Utah Jazz)

2013: PF Romero Osby (Round 2, Pick No. 51 to the Orlando Magic)

2012: PF Arnett Moultrie (Round 1, Pick No. 27 to the Miami Heat)

2010: FC Jarvis Varnado (Round 2, Pick No. 41 to the Miami Heat)

2008: F Walter Sharpe (Round 2, Pick No. 32 to the Seattle SuperSonics)

2005: PF Lawrence Roberts (Round 2, Pick No. 55 to the Seattle SuperSonics)

2003: F Mario Austin (Round 2, Pick No. 36 to the Chicago Bulls)

2003: G Derrick Zimmerman (Round 2, Pick No. 40 to the Golden State Warriors)

1999: F Tyrone Washington (Round 2, Pick No. 44 to the Houston Rockets)

1996: C Erick Dampier (Round 1, Pick No. 10 to the Indiana Pacers)

1996: F Dontae Jones (Round 1, Pick No. 21 to the New York Knicks)

1987: PF Jerome Batiste (Round 3, Pick No. 49 to the New York Knicks)

1986: SG Chauncey Robinson (Round 4, Pick No. 86 to the Detroit Pistons)

1983: SG Jeff Malone (Round 1, Pick No. 10 to the Washington Wizards)

1983: PF Kalpatrick Wells (Round 4, Pick No. 74 to the Philadelphia Sixers)

1983: SG Terry Lewis (Round 4, Pick No. 92 to the Los Angeles Lakers)

1980: FC Rickey Brown (Round 1, Pick No. 13 to the Golden State Warriors)

1979: SF Wiley Peck (Round 1, Pick No. 19 to the San Antonio Spurs)

1979: SG Ray White (Round 4, Pick No. 79 to the Los Angeles Lakers)

1979: GF Ray Hooker (Round 9. Pick No. 184 to the Washington Wizards)

1968: Dave Williams (Round 8, Pick No. 97 to the Cincinnati Royals)

1963: GF Leland Mitchell (Round 2, Pick No. 14 to the St. Louis Hawks)

1963: G Red Stroud (Round 5, Pick No. 44 to the Boston Celtics)

1961: F Jerry Graves (Round 2, Pick No. 19 to the Chicago Zephyrs)

1959: SF Bailey Howell (Round 1, Pick No. 2 to the Detroit Pistons)

1957: G Jim Ashmore (Round 4, Pick No. 32 to the Boston Celtics)

1952: Coyt Vance (Round 11, Pick No. 93 to the Milwaukee Hawks)

1951: Herb Hargett (Round 4, Pick No. 34 to the Fort Wayne Pistons)