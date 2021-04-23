Mississippi State's Abdul Ado won't return for second senior season

He's been a constant for Mississippi State basketball for nearly half a decade, but center Abdul Ado is now moving on from the Bulldogs.

MSU head coach Ben Howland confirmed on Friday that Ado won't return to play a second senior season for State in 2021-22. That was a possibility for Ado as the NCAA didn't count last year against players' eligibilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However Ado has instead opted to begin pursuing a professional career.

"Abdul is, I believe, going to keep all his options open, looking to try and play professionally," Howland said. "I met with him on Tuesday and we talked about that. What he accomplished during his career here at Mississippi State and what he gave to the program – he was a phenomenal player for us during his five years that he was here and I'm so appreciative of all he's given to our program and all that he did to help us have success during his time, which was really incredible. I love Abdul and will always be thankful to him for everything he gave to Mississippi State basketball."

Ado played in 131 career games for the Bulldogs with 130 of those starts. He averaged 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and had 248 career blocks – a total good for third all-time at MSU.

