Alden Applewhite commits to Mississippi State

The Bulldogs now slated to add another piece to their basketball future

Mississippi State is now slated to add another piece to its basketball future. That's because small forward Alden Applewhite announced his collegiate plans on Friday and they're colored in maroon and white.

Applewhite has verbally committed to MSU. The Arizona Compass Prep standout took to Twitter and announced the news.

Applewhite is expected to cement his commitment when college basketball's next signing period opens in April. He's set to become Mississippi State's second member of the 2021 class. The Bulldogs have already inked power forward KeShawn Murphy out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama. Murphy put pen to paper during the earlier basketball signing period this past November.

As for Applewhite, he is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals has Applewhite rated as the 49th-best player at his position in the country. Meanwhile, 247Sports is much higher on Applewhite, tabbing him the 26th-best small forward in the nation.

Applewhite picked Mississippi State over several other notable offers. Those included opportunities at St. John's, Clemson, Iowa State and Wake Forest.

In the end though, Applewhite chose to be a Bulldog. He'll suit up for the same school his older brother, Dre Applewhite, did back in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. Dre Applewhite redshirted his first season for MSU and then-head-coach Rick Ray after suffering an injury. The older Applewhite then averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 12 games as a redshirt freshman before transferring.

A few years later now and Alden Applewhite is somewhat following in his bigger brother's footsteps as he plans to make his own way to Starkville.

