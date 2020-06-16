Former Bulldog basketball player Tyson Carter signs pro contract

Tyson Carter's basketball career was pretty much always based in Starkville. He starred at Starkville High School before becoming one of the key members of Mississippi State's men's basketball team the last four years. Now, Carter is about to be hooping it up far, far from home.

Carter has signed a profesional basketball contract with a team based in Greece – Lavreo Aegean Cargo. The team is one of 14 clubs in what is known as the Greek Basket League, or GBL.

It isn't much of a shock that the versatile Carter has found a pro basketball home. He had four solid seasons with the Bulldogs, including a standout senior year this past season as he became the first Mississippi State player ever to capture the Southeastern Conference's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Carter was second in scoring on MSU's team this past season as he averaged 13.9 points per game, mostly off the bench. In fact, Carter scored 220 of State's 294 bench points in 2019-20.

Carter was perhaps known as a player who could drain the 3-point shot. His 216 career treys rank fifth all-time at Mississippi State.

Perhaps two of Carter's Bulldog stats are the most noteworthy. He's the 40th all-time MSU player to reach the 1,000-point mark for a career, and he, along with his father and former Bulldog Greg Carter, are the first ever father/son duo to both play in the SEC and score 1,000 points each.

After Tyson Carter found all this success in pretty much his own backyard in Starkville, he'll now spread his wings and attempt to continue to be a productive performer overseas.