WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down victory over South Carolina

The Bulldogs swept the season series from the Gamecocks
Mississippi State started constructing some momentum for itself last Saturday with a win over instate rival Ole Miss. The Bulldogs went out and built upon that momentum with a 69-48 victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.

D.J. Stewart scored 15 points and had five assists to lead State to the triumph over the Gamecocks. It's MSU's second win over South Carolina this year as the Bulldogs finished off the sweep of the season series. 

State improved to 13-11 overall and 7-8 in Southeastern Conference play. South Carolina fell to 5-12 overall with a 3-10 mark in league action.

Following Wednesday's game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. You can watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

