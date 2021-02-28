WATCH: Ben Howland recaps Mississippi State's loss to Alabama

The coach of the Bulldogs breaks down his team's game against the Crimson Tide

Mississippi State had a chance late, but in the end, No. 6 Alabama proved to be too much for the Bulldogs and State fell 64-59 to the Crimson Tide on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The loss dropped MSU to 13-12 overall this season and 7-9 in Southeastern Conference play. Alabama improved to 18-6 overall and 13-2 in league action. The Crimson Tide clinched the SEC regular season championship with Saturday's victory.

After Saturday's game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break the contest down. You can watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

