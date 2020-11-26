SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses season-opening loss to Clemson

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State wasn't able to get much going offensively on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs fell in their season opener, 53-42 to the Clemson Tigers. After the game, MSU head coach Ben Howland talked with reporters and addressed his team's struggles at the free throw line and other key parts of the contest. Howland also spoke on when he expects sophomore guard Iverson Molinar to return after Molinar missed Wednesday's game for an unspecified reason. Watch above for full video.

Basketball

