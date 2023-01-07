Live Updates: Mississippi State Basketball vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 7

Mississippi State basketball is set to face Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2) are looking to right the ship and pick up their first win in SEC play after tough losses against Alabama and Tennessee. Ole Miss (8-6, 0-2) has found itself in the same predicament.

Keep up here as the in-state rivals battle on the court for the first time this season. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

First Half

H1 (17:10): First timeout of the game is called.

Mississippi State: 4

Ole Miss: 5

H1 (15:45): Mississippi State has gotten into some early foul trouble. Tolu Smith, DJ Jeffries and Eric Reed each have one foul apiece. Media timeout is called.

Mississippi State: 6

Ole Miss: 7

H1 (14:54): Mississippi State takes the lead after a three by Jeffries. Shakeel Moore hits both free throws.

Mississippi State: 11

Ole Miss: 8

H1 (12:29): Mississippi State is on a 9-0 run. Media timeout is called.

Mississippi State: 15

Ole Miss: 8

H1 (8:49): Smith finds the basket, and Mississippi State is up to an eight point lead. Rebels have not made a field goal in roughly nine minutes, but they have added some free throws.

Mississippi State: 18

Ole Miss: 10

H1 (7:23): Ole Miss makes its first field goal in 10 minutes, and McKinnis was fouled on the shot. Free throw is no good.

Mississippi State: 18

Ole Miss: 12

H1 (5:45): Ole Miss has cut the deficit to three. MSU calls a timeout.

Mississippi State: 18

Ole Miss: 15

H1 (4:14): Cameron Matthews with the dunk to put MSU back up by five.

Mississippi State: 20

Ole Miss: 15

H1 (3:24): Media timeout is called.

Mississippi State: 20

Ole Miss: 17

H1 (2:52): Will McNair with two free throws.

Mississippi State: 22

Ole Miss: 17

Halftime

Mississippi State: 26

Ole Miss: 23

Second Half

H2 (17:52): Ole Miss tied the game up, but Tolu Smith got the and-1 to put the Bulldogs back on top by three.

Mississippi State: 30

Ole Miss: 27

H2 (17:07): Ole Miss has regained the lead on a dunk.

Mississippi State: 30

Ole Miss: 31

H2 (15:25): Media timeout is called.

Mississippi State: 30

Ole Miss: 34

H2 (13:09): Ole Miss is growing its lead.

Mississippi State: 31

Ole Miss: 36

H2 (10:41): Eric Reed hits a big-time three, Will McNair adds a bucket, and Shakeel Moore hits the go-ahead three. The Hump is loud.

Mississippi State: 39

Ole Miss: 38

H2 (8:43): Media timeout is called. Mississippi State clings to a narrow lead after a jumper by McNair is good.

Mississippi State: 43

Ole Miss: 41

H2 (7:34): Mississippi State has pushed its lead to six. Bulldogs have possession of the ball after the media timeout.

Mississippi State: 47

Ole Miss: 41

H2 (4:01): Mississippi State leads by seven.

Mississippi State: 51

Ole Miss: 44

H2 (3:15): Dashawn Davis sinks the three and was fouled on the shot. Free throw coming up after the media timeout.

Mississippi State: 54

Ole Miss: 46

H2 (2:05): McNair with the three, could be the dagger for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State: 57

Ole Miss: 46

H2 (0:54): Bulldogs at 60 points after Cameron Matthews hits a free throw, but Ole Miss answers on the other end. Timeout called by the Rebels.

Mississippi State: 60

Ole Miss: 51

Final Score

Mississippi State: 64

Ole Miss: 54