Live Updates: Mississippi State Basketball vs. Ole Miss, Jan. 7
Mississippi State basketball is set to face Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2) are looking to right the ship and pick up their first win in SEC play after tough losses against Alabama and Tennessee. Ole Miss (8-6, 0-2) has found itself in the same predicament.
Keep up here as the in-state rivals battle on the court for the first time this season. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!
First Half
H1 (17:10): First timeout of the game is called.
Mississippi State: 4
Ole Miss: 5
H1 (15:45): Mississippi State has gotten into some early foul trouble. Tolu Smith, DJ Jeffries and Eric Reed each have one foul apiece. Media timeout is called.
Mississippi State: 6
Ole Miss: 7
H1 (14:54): Mississippi State takes the lead after a three by Jeffries. Shakeel Moore hits both free throws.
Mississippi State: 11
Ole Miss: 8
H1 (12:29): Mississippi State is on a 9-0 run. Media timeout is called.
Mississippi State: 15
Ole Miss: 8
H1 (8:49): Smith finds the basket, and Mississippi State is up to an eight point lead. Rebels have not made a field goal in roughly nine minutes, but they have added some free throws.
Mississippi State: 18
Ole Miss: 10
H1 (7:23): Ole Miss makes its first field goal in 10 minutes, and McKinnis was fouled on the shot. Free throw is no good.
Mississippi State: 18
Ole Miss: 12
H1 (5:45): Ole Miss has cut the deficit to three. MSU calls a timeout.
Mississippi State: 18
Ole Miss: 15
H1 (4:14): Cameron Matthews with the dunk to put MSU back up by five.
Mississippi State: 20
Ole Miss: 15
H1 (3:24): Media timeout is called.
Mississippi State: 20
Ole Miss: 17
H1 (2:52): Will McNair with two free throws.
Mississippi State: 22
Ole Miss: 17
Halftime
Mississippi State: 26
Ole Miss: 23
Second Half
H2 (17:52): Ole Miss tied the game up, but Tolu Smith got the and-1 to put the Bulldogs back on top by three.
Mississippi State: 30
Ole Miss: 27
H2 (17:07): Ole Miss has regained the lead on a dunk.
Mississippi State: 30
Ole Miss: 31
H2 (15:25): Media timeout is called.
Mississippi State: 30
Ole Miss: 34
H2 (13:09): Ole Miss is growing its lead.
Mississippi State: 31
Ole Miss: 36
H2 (10:41): Eric Reed hits a big-time three, Will McNair adds a bucket, and Shakeel Moore hits the go-ahead three. The Hump is loud.
Mississippi State: 39
Ole Miss: 38
H2 (8:43): Media timeout is called. Mississippi State clings to a narrow lead after a jumper by McNair is good.
Mississippi State: 43
Ole Miss: 41
H2 (7:34): Mississippi State has pushed its lead to six. Bulldogs have possession of the ball after the media timeout.
Mississippi State: 47
Ole Miss: 41
H2 (4:01): Mississippi State leads by seven.
Mississippi State: 51
Ole Miss: 44
H2 (3:15): Dashawn Davis sinks the three and was fouled on the shot. Free throw coming up after the media timeout.
Mississippi State: 54
Ole Miss: 46
H2 (2:05): McNair with the three, could be the dagger for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State: 57
Ole Miss: 46
H2 (0:54): Bulldogs at 60 points after Cameron Matthews hits a free throw, but Ole Miss answers on the other end. Timeout called by the Rebels.
Mississippi State: 60
Ole Miss: 51
Final Score
Mississippi State: 64
Ole Miss: 54