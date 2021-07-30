How Mississippi State Basketball Compares in Overall NBA Draft Production

Here's a look at how the Bulldogs compare in regards to NBA Draft Production.

The 2021 NBA Draft kicked off on Thursday, July 29, with a total of 60 players coming off the board between the first and second round.

The free agency period will begin the following day on Monday, Aug. 2.

We'll see players come off the board from multiple programs across the nation -- and others are far more well-known for producing professional level talent than others are.

In terms of NBA Draft production, it's not surprising to see Kentucky and Duke take the top pair of spots in the list.

In order behind them to make up the Top 10 are North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, UCLA, Connecticut, Syracuse, Michigan and Texas.

Mississippi State basketball ranks relatively well for a list that has 170 spots on it, tied with New Mexico at No. 60 on the list.

The Bulldogs had two players selected in the 2020 NBA Draft -- guard Robert Woodard II (Round 2, Pick 10 to the Memphis Grizzlies) and forward Reggie Perry (Round 2, Pick 27 to the Los Angeles Clippers).

Both Perry (Brooklyn Nets) and Woodard (Sacramento Kings) are currently under contract.

Here's a look at the complete list of top Division I college basketball programs in regards to NBA Draft production over the past 34 years.

1. Kentucky - 127

2. Duke - 124

3. North Carolina - 97

4. Kansas - 84

5. Arizona - 83

6. UCLA - 74

7. Connecticut - 64

8. Syracuse - 57

9. Michigan - 55

10. Texas - 52

11. Georgia Tech - 47

12. Michigan State - 46

13. Maryland - 43

T-14. Louisville - 42

T-14. Indiana - 42

T-16. Florida State - 40

T-16. Washington - 40

18. LSU - 38

19. Memphis - 37

20. Georgetown - 36

21. Alabama - 34

T-22. Stanford - 33

T-22. Ohio State - 33

T-22. UNLV - 33

T-25. Villanova - 32

T-25. Florida - 32

27. California - 29

T-28. USC - 28

T-28. Missouri - 28

T-28. Iowa State - 28

30. Illinois - 27

T-31. Cincinnati - 26

T-31. Wake Forest - 26

T-31. Oklahoma - 26

T-31. Oregon - 26

T-31. Gonzaga - 26

35. NC State - 25

T-36. Providence - 24

T-36. Georgia - 24

T-38. Arkansas - 23

T-38. Vanderbilt - 23

T-38. Oklahoma State - 23

T-38. Utah - 23

42. Virginia - 22

43. Minnesota - 21

T-44. St. John’s - 20

T-44. Notre Dame - 20

T-46. Temple - 19

T-46. Iowa - 19

T-46. Xavier - 19

T-46. Pittsburgh - 19

T-46. Wisconsin - 19

T-46. Purdue - 19

T-46. Tennessee - 19

T-46. Colorado - 19

T-54. Boston College - 18

T-54. Miami - 18

T-55. Fresno State - 17

T-55. Marquette - 17

T-57. DePaul - 16

T-57. Clemson - 16

T-57. Baylor - 16

T-60. New Mexico - 15

T-60. Mississippi State - 15

T-62. Arizona State - 14

T-62. Seton Hall - 14

T-62. Auburn - 14

T-65. Texas Tech - 13

T-65. BYU - 13

T-65. Oregon State - 13

68. Nevada - 11

T-69. Murray State - 10

T-69. Texas A&M - 10

T-71. Houston - 9

T-71. Kansas State - 9

T-71. Creighton - 9

T-74. Bradley - 8

T-74. Washington State - 8

T-74. Nebraska - 8

T-74. San Diego State - 8

T-74. TCU - 8

T-74. Wyoming - 8

T-80. UTEP - 7

T-80. Western Kentucky - 7

T-80. La Salle - 7

T-80. West Virginia - 7

T-80. Massachusetts - 7

T-80. Saint Joseph’s - 7

T-86. Louisiana-Lafayette - 6

T-86. Rhode Island - 6

T-86. Louisiana Tech - 6

T-86. Charlotte - 6

T-86. Virginia Tech - 6

T-86. St. Louis - 6

T-86. Ohio - 6

T-86. Long Beach State - 6

T-94. Ole Miss - 5

T-94. New Orleans - 5

T-94. VCU - 5

T-94. Pepperdine - 5

T-94. Jacksonville - 5

T-94. Central Michigan - 5

T-94. San Jose State - 5

T-94. Southern Mississippi - 5

T-94. Colorado State - 5

T-94. South Carolina - 5

T-94. SMU - 5

T-94. Dayton - 5

T-106. Morehead State - 4

T-106. Rutgers - 4

T-106. Jackson State - 4

T-106. Old Dominion - 4

T-106. Marist - 4

T-106. Butler - 4

T-106. Weber State - 4

T-106. Hofstra - 4

T-106. Bowling Green - 4

T-106. Charleston - 4

T-106. Boise State - 4

T-106. Wichita State - 4

T-118. Oral Roberts - 3

T-118. Mississippi Valley State - 3

T-118. Eastern Michigan - 3

T-118. Tulsa - 3

T-118. UAB - 3

T-118. Richmond - 3

T-118. South Florida - 3

T-118. George Washington - 3

T-118. Western Carolina - 3

T-118. Loyola Marymount - 3

T-118. Navy - 3

T-118. Hartford - 3

T-118. Tennessee State - 3

T-118. Wright State - 3

T-118. Pacific - 3

T-118. Ball State - 3

T-118. Colgate - 3

T-118. Davidson - 3

T-118. Miami (OH) - 3

T-118. Rider - 3

T-118. Tulane - 3

T-118. Wisconsin-Green Bay - 3

T-118. Tennessee Tech - 3

T-118. Lehigh - 3

T-118. Eastern Washington - 3

T-118. Valparaiso - 3

T-118. UCSB - 3

T-118. New Mexico State - 3

T-146. Saint Bonaventure - 2

T-146. Santa Clara - 2

T-146. Arkansas-Little Rock - 2

T-146. Southern - 2

T-146. Cal State Fullerton - 2

T-146. Austin Peay - 2

T-146. Marshall - 2

T-146. Cleveland State - 2

T-146. IUPUI - 2

T-146. Rice - 2

T-146. Texas State - 2

T-146. Chattanooga - 2

T-146. Illinois-Chicago - 2

T-146. UMKC - 2

T-146. Georgia Southern - 2

T-146. East Carolina - 2

T-146. Northeastern – 2

T-146. Georgia State - 2

T-146. Yale - 2

T-146. Missouri State - 2

T-146. Belmont - 2

T-146. Penn State - 2

T-146. Detroit - 2

T-146. Oakland - 2

T-170. South Alabama - 1

T-170. Loyola (Md.) - 1

T-170. Evansville - 1

T-170. Hawaii - 1

T-170. McNeese State - 1

T-170. Dartmouth - 1

T-170. Milwaukee - 1

T-170. Iona - 1

T-170. Saint Francis (Pa.) - 1

T-170. UNC-Wilmington - 1

T-170. Alabama State - 1

T-170. Cal State Bakersfield - 1

T-170. Drexel - 1

T-170. Pennsylvania - 1

T-170. Southern Illinois - 1

T-170. Duquesne - 1

T-170. Delaware - 1

T-170. Louisiana-Monroe - 1

T-170. Idaho - 1

T-170. Northern Arizona - 1

T-170. Illinois State - 1

T-170. Northwestern - 1

T-170. Florida A&M - 1

T-170. Toledo - 1

T-170. North Carolina Central - 1

T-170. Manhattan - 1

T-170. North Dakota - 1

T-170. Arkansas State - 1

T-170. Central Connecticut State - 1

T-170. Eastern Illinois - 1

T-170. Tennessee-Martin - 1

T-170. Central Florida - 1

T-170. Saint Mary’s - 1

T-170. Norfolk State - 1

T-170. North Texas – 1

T-170. South Dakota State – 1

T-170. Bucknell – 1

T-170. William & Mary – 1

T-170. UT-Arlington – 1

T-170. Utah State - 1