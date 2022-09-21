Mississippi State Basketball Releases 2022-2023 SEC Tipoff Times and TV Schedule

Mississippi State's men's basketball program released the television schedule and tipoff times for its slate of 18 SEC games.

The Bulldogs will play 14 games on SEC Network and three more on one of ESPN's major networks, such as ESPN2 or ESPNU. The highlight of televised conference play will come on Jan. 7, as State welcomes Ole Miss to Humphrey Coliseum for an afternoon matchup that will air on CBS.

Here is a complete list of the times, dates and TV networks for each SEC game. The dates for non-conference matchups have been released, but the times and television schedules for those games will be revealed in the future.

vs. Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Dec. 28, SEC Network

at Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 3, ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Ole Miss -- 1:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 7, CBS

at Georgia -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 11, SEC Network

at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, SEC Network

vs. Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 17, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Florida -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 21, SEC Network

at Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 25, SEC Network

at South Carolina -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 31, SEC Network

vs. Missouri -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 4, SEC Network

vs. LSU -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 8, SEC Network

at Arkansas -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 11, ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 15, SEC Network

at Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 18, SEC Network

at Missouri -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 21, SEC Network

vs. Texas A&M -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 25, SEC Network

vs. South Carolina -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 28, SEC Network

at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. CT on March 4, SEC Network