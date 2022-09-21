Skip to main content

Mississippi State Basketball Releases 2022-2023 SEC Tipoff Times and TV Schedule

Here is a complete list of start times and television networks for each of the Bulldogs' 18 conference matchups.

Mississippi State's men's basketball program released the television schedule and tipoff times for its slate of 18 SEC games. 

The Bulldogs will play 14 games on SEC Network and three more on one of ESPN's major networks, such as ESPN2 or ESPNU. The highlight of televised conference play will come on Jan. 7, as State welcomes Ole Miss to Humphrey Coliseum for an afternoon matchup that will air on CBS. 

Here is a complete list of the times, dates and TV networks for each SEC game. The dates for non-conference matchups have been released, but the times and television schedules for those games will be revealed in the future. 

vs. Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Dec. 28, SEC Network

at Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 3, ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Ole Miss -- 1:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 7, CBS

at Georgia -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 11, SEC Network

at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, SEC Network

vs. Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 17, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Florida -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 21, SEC Network 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

at Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 25, SEC Network

at South Carolina -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 31, SEC Network

vs. Missouri -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 4, SEC Network 

vs. LSU -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 8, SEC Network

at Arkansas -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 11, ESPN2/ESPNU

vs. Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 15, SEC Network

at Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 18, SEC Network

at Missouri -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 21, SEC Network 

vs. Texas A&M -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 25, SEC Network

vs. South Carolina -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 28, SEC Network

at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. CT on March 4, SEC Network 

USATSI_18861439
Football

From State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Cornerbacks Graded Highly by PFF after NFL Week 2

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19050381
Football

Mississippi State's 2023 Football Schedule Officially Released

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Season Officially Announced

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19067172
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses Loss to LSU, Upcoming Game Against Bowling Green

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_11769967
Football

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Heading into Week 4

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_15063366
Football

Mississippi State's Austin Williams Nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026399
Football

Analyst Names Mississippi State's Will Rogers the Nation's 'Most Underrated' Quarterback

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18986310
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. LSU

By Elizabeth Keen