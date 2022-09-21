Mississippi State Basketball Releases 2022-2023 SEC Tipoff Times and TV Schedule
Mississippi State's men's basketball program released the television schedule and tipoff times for its slate of 18 SEC games.
The Bulldogs will play 14 games on SEC Network and three more on one of ESPN's major networks, such as ESPN2 or ESPNU. The highlight of televised conference play will come on Jan. 7, as State welcomes Ole Miss to Humphrey Coliseum for an afternoon matchup that will air on CBS.
Here is a complete list of the times, dates and TV networks for each SEC game. The dates for non-conference matchups have been released, but the times and television schedules for those games will be revealed in the future.
vs. Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Dec. 28, SEC Network
at Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 3, ESPN2/ESPNU
vs. Ole Miss -- 1:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 7, CBS
at Georgia -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 11, SEC Network
at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, SEC Network
vs. Tennessee -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 17, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
vs. Florida -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 21, SEC Network
at Alabama -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 25, SEC Network
at South Carolina -- 5:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 31, SEC Network
vs. Missouri -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 4, SEC Network
vs. LSU -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 8, SEC Network
at Arkansas -- 5:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 11, ESPN2/ESPNU
vs. Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 15, SEC Network
at Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 18, SEC Network
at Missouri -- 6:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 21, SEC Network
vs. Texas A&M -- 2:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 25, SEC Network
vs. South Carolina -- 8:00 p.m. CT on Feb. 28, SEC Network
at Vanderbilt -- 7:30 p.m. CT on March 4, SEC Network