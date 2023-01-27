Bulldogs' Shakeel Moore Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist

Mississippi State basketball guard Shakeel Moore was named to the watchlist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award is awarded annually to the best performing defensive player in college basketball that season, named in honor of basketball creator James Naismith.

A 6'1'' junior from Greensboro, NC, Shakeel Moore ranks third nationally in steal percentage, with a 5.95 steal percentage according to KenPom, and averages 2.2 steals per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

For the 2022-23 season, Moore averages 8.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game, along with a 31.6% field goal percentage.

Under first year head coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs rank in the Top 15 in a number of defensive categories, including third in steal percentage (14.8), seventh in points allowed (58.7), and 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency (90.7).

Moore joins a list of completion including Purdue's Zach Edey and Houston's Marcus Sasser on the watchlist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Moore is also one of three players from the SEC named to the watchlist, including Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Tennessee's Zach Zeigler.