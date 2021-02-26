FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
MSU-Auburn game rescheduled for March 6

Game was originally postponed because of winter weather conditions
Mississippi State and Auburn will play after all. After the two teams' game was postponed last week due to winter weather in the South, the Southeastern Conference has announced the Bulldogs and Tigers will now meet on Saturday, March 6 in Auburn. 

No game time or television plans have been revealed. Those details will be announced at a later date. All 14 SEC teams are now scheduled to wrap up the 2020-21 season on either Saturday, March 6 or Sunday, March 7.

