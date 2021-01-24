WATCH: Ben Howland breaks down MSU's loss to No. 18 Alabama

Mississippi State put forth a valiant effort and threatened to end No. 18 Alabama's unbeaten record in Southeastern Conference play, but ultimately the Bulldogs came up short on Saturday night.

MSU fell 81-73 to the Crimson Tide. State kept things close but in the end, Alabama was just too much. Mississippi State fell to 9-7 overall and 4-4 in SEC action. Alabama improved to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Following the game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down the contest. Watch full video of Howland's postgame media session above.

